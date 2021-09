FALL MUSEUM SHOWS

Nadia Belerique, HOLDINGS (Ongoing), 2020, plastic barrels, metal frame, stained glass, lead, copper tape, fabrics, photographs, rainwater, paint, various objects. Installation view, Kunstverein Braunschweig, Germany, 2020–21. Photo: Stefan Stark. From the 2021 Triennial: “Soft Water Hard Stone.”

NEW YORK

Greater New York

MoMA PS1

October 7, 2021–April 18, 2022

Curated by Ruba Katrib, with Serubiri Moses, Kate Fowle, and Inés Katzenstein

2021 Triennial: “Soft Water Hard Stone”

New Museum

October 27, 2021–January 23, 2022

Curated by Margot Norton and Jamillah James, with Jeanette Bisschops

“Before Yesterday We Could Fly: An Afrofuturist Period Room”

Metropolitan Museum Of Art

November 25–

Curated by Hannah Beachler, Michelle Commander, Sarah Lawrence, and Ian Alteever; with Ana Matisse Donefer-Hickie

Gillian Wearing, I’m Desperate, 1992–93, C-print mounted on aluminum, 17 1⁄2 × 11 3⁄4".

“Gillian Wearing: Wearing Masks”

Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum

November 5, 2021–April 4, 2022

Curated by Jennifer Blessing and Nat Trotman

“Jasper Johns: Mind/Mirror”

Whitney Museum of American Art

September 29, 2021–February 13, 2022

Curated by Carlos Basualdo, Scott Rothkopf, with Sarah B. Vogelman

Jasper Johns, Fall, 1986, encaustic on canvas, 75 × 50". © Jasper Johns/Licensed by VAGA at Artists Rights Society (ARS), NY

MIAMI

“Betye Saar: Serious Moonlight”

ICA Miami

October 21, 2021–April 17, 2022

Curated by Stephanie Seidel

COLUMBUS, OH

“Jacqueline Humphries: jHΩ1:)”

Wexner Center for the Arts

September 18, 2021–January 2, 2022

Curated by Mark Godfrey

Barbara Kruger’s digital rendering of the “THINKING OF YOU. I MEAN ME. I MEAN YOU.” exhibition entryway at Art Institute of Chicago, 2020.

CHICAGO

“Barbara Kruger: THINKING OF YOU. I MEAN ME. I MEAN YOU.”

Art Institute of Chicago

September 19, 2021–January 24, 2022

Curated by James Rondeau and Robyn Farrell

MINNEAPOLIS

Shen Xin

Walker Art Center

November 18, 2021–June 3, 2022

Curated by Victoria Sung

Shen Xin, Brine Lake (A New Body), 2020, five-channel 4K video, color, sound, 43 minutes.

SAN FRANCISCO

Joan Mitchell

San Francisco Museum of Modern Art

September 4, 2021–January 17, 2022

Curated by Sarah Roberts and Katy Siegel

Joan Mitchell, La ligne de la rupture, 1970–71, oil on canvas, 112 × 79". © Estate of Joan Mitchell.

LOS ANGELES

“Pipilotti Rist: Big Heartedness, Be My Neighbor”

Museum Of Contemporary Art

September 12, 2021–June 6, 2022

Curated by Anna Katz, with Karlyn Olvido

Tejal Shah, Between the Waves, 2012, five-channel HD video, color and black-and-white, sound, 85 minutes 40 seconds. From the 17th MOMENTA Biennale de l’image: “Sensing Nature.”

MONTREAL

17th Momenta Biennale de l’Image: “Sensing Nature”

Various Venues

September 8–October 24

Curated by Steffi Hessler and Himali Singh Soin

Anicka Yi, Lifestyle Wars (detail), 2017, ants, mirrored Plexiglas, Plexiglas, two-way mirrored glass, LED lights, epoxy resin, glitter, aluminum racks, rack mount server cases, Ethernet cables, metal wire, foam, acrylic, aquarium gravel, imitation pearls, dimensions variable.

LONDON

Anicka Yi

Tate Modern (Turbine Hall Commission)

October 12, 2021–January 16, 2022

Curated by Achim Borchardt-Hume and Mark Godfrey, with Carly Whitefield and Petra Schmidt

PARIS

George Baselitz

The Pompidou

October 20, 2021–March 7, 2022

Curated by Bernard Blistène

Georg Baselitz, Wagon-lit mit Eisenbett (Sleeping Car with Iron Bed), 2019, oil on canvas, 11' 5 3⁄4" × 14' 9 1⁄8".

“Anni and Josef Albers: Art and Life”

Le Musée d’Art Moderne de Paris

September 10, 2021–January 9, 2022

Curated by Julia Garimorth, with Sylvie Moreau-Soteras

Josef Albers, Study for Homage to the Square: Yes-Also, 1970, oil on Masonite, 24 × 24". © The Josef and Anni Albers Foundation/Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York/ADAGP, Paris.

BERN, SWITZERLAND

“Meret Oppenheim: An Enormously Tiny Bit of a Lot”

Kunstmuseum Bern

October 22, 2021–February 13, 2022

Curated by Nina Zimmer

KASSEL

Toba Khedoori

Fridericianum

October 9, 2021–February 20, 2022

Curated by Julia Schleis, Alexandra Sommer, and Moritz Wesseler

Toba Khedoori, Untitled, 2018, oil, graphite, and wax on paper, 8' × 10' 11 7⁄8".

HAMBURG

“Tom Sachs: Space Program: Rare Earths”

Deichtorhallen

September 18, 2021–April 10, 2022

Curated by Dirk Luckow

COPENHAGEN

“Mohamed Bourouissa: HARa!!!!!!hAaaRAAAAA!!!!!hHAaA!!!”

Kunsthal Charlottenburg

October 9, 2021–February 20, 2022

Curated by Henriette Bretton-Meyer

TIMISOARA, ROMANIA

ArtEncounters Biennale

Various Venues

October 10–November 11

Curated by Mihnea Mircan and Kasia Redzisz

SAO PAULO

Bienal de Sao Paulo: “Though It’s Dark, Still I Sing”

Bienal Pavillion

September 4–December 5

Curated by Jacopo Crivelli Visconti, Paulo Miyada, Carla Zaccagnini, Francesco Stocchi, and Ruth Estévez, with Ana Roman

CAPE TOWN

“Tracey Rose: Shooting Down Babylon”

Zeitz MoCA

December 15, 2021–July 3, 2022

Curated by Koyo Kouoh, with Tandazani Dhlakama

SEOUL

Choi Wook Kyung

National Museum Of Modern Art

September 17–November 14

Curated by Yushin Jeon