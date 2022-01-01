Four contributors take stock of “Jasper Johns: Mind/Mirror”

Jasper Johns, Ventriloquist, 1986, lithograph, 42 × 29 1⁄2". © Jasper Johns/Licensed by VAGA at Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York.

THIS PAST FALL, the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York and the Philadelphia Museum of Art debuted “Jasper Johns: Mind/Mirror,” the first major retrospective dedicated to the artist in a quarter century. Organized by Carlos Basualdo, senior curator of contemporary art at the Philadelphia Museum, and Scott Rothkopf, senior deputy director and chief curator at the Whitney, the exhibition is unprecedented in its format. The show—which remains on view through February 13—runs simultaneously at the two host institutions, each presentation a mirror image of the other.

To mark the occasion and take stock of the show’s structure, curator Harry Cooper offers his read of the sprawling and bifurcated exhibition, while art historians Rosalind E. Krauss, Alex Kitnick, and Darby English weigh in on individual aspects of the artist’s endlessly generative, quintessentially American oeuvre.