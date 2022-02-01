TABLE OF CONTENTS

ONE PLACE AFTER ANOTHER

Christopher P. Heuer and Julien Nguyen on Albrecht Dürer

Albrecht Dürer, Two Livonian Women, 1521, pen, ink, and watercolor on paper, 7 1&#8260;4 × 7 5&#8260;8".

ON THE OCCASION of a major Albrecht Dürer exhibition now on view at London’s National Gallery, art historian Christopher P. Heuer reflects on the German artist’s revolutionary post-studio practice. To round out this view, Artforum invited Los Angeles–based artist Julien Nguyen to contribute a portfolio of new drawings. The results, made on a digital tablet in response to Dürer’s art, are a testament not only to the power of the Renaissance master’s images but to the enduring fascination of the printmaking technologies that sit at the heart of his restless production.