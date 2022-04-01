David Velasco introduces a project by Nikita Kadan

IN THE EARLY HOURS OF FEBRUARY 24, Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops to invade and conquer Ukraine, dramatically escalating the eight-year-old Russo-Ukrainian war, leading Europe to its largest military conflict since World War II.

When the explosions began, the artist and activist Nikita Kadan was in Kyiv, the city where he was born and still lives. He found refuge in the Voloshyn Gallery, an underground space that functioned as a bomb shelter during the last world war and is now serving that purpose once again. In the days that followed, between organizing with peers and speaking with the press, he started to draw, creating vibrating declamations against Putin’s assault and atomized charcoal threnodies.

On March 15, Kadan sent three drawings from a new series, “The Shadow on the Ground,” to Artforum.

—David Velasco

Nikita Kadan, work from the series “The Shadow on the Ground,” 2022, charcoal on paper, 11 3⁄4 × 15".

