PORTFOLIO: PIPPA GARNER

Pippa Garner and Jeff Cohen, Backwards Car (Golden Gate Bridge 1), 1974, ink-jet print, 59 × 88 5⁄8".

“THIS PERIPHERAL, outsider vantage point is essential for my work,” the multihyphenate artist Pippa Garner said in 2018. “If I get too comfortable, there go the ideas.” On the occasion of Garner’s comprehensive solo show at the Kunstverein München in Munich—her first such exhibition in Europe—Artforum compiled a portfolio of seven photographs from the artist’s six-decade-long career. The pictures effuse a sunny wryness: These are crisp observations of the world at large from a maverick who has cultivated her alienation to better see what’s around her. At this moment, when estrangement and dispossession are increasingly routine, we would do well to study her example.

“Pippa Garner: Act Like You Know Me,” curated by Fiona Alison Duncan with Maurin Dietrich, Gloria Hasnay, and Gina Merz, is on view through November 13 at the Kunstverein München, Munich.

Pippa Garner, Un(tit)led (Double Surveillance), 1978, ink-jet print, 39 3⁄8 × 59".

Pippa Garner, Un(tit)led (Hand in Plastic Bag), date unknown, ink-jet print, 59 × 88 5⁄8".

Pippa Garner, Un(tit)led (Joy Joy Joy), 1978, ink-jet print, 59 × 88 5⁄8".

Pippa Garner, Un(tit)led (Blonde in Blonde Room), 1971, ink-jet print, 26 3⁄8 × 39 3⁄8".

Pippa Garner, Un(tit)led (Triple Couch), date unknown, ink-jet print, 6 3⁄8 × 39 3⁄8".