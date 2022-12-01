JACE CLAYTON’S BEST MUSIC OF 2022

Jace Clayton is an artist and writer also known for his work as DJ/rupture.

Still from Rema’s 2022 video Calm Down, directed by DK. Jennifer Junior and Rema.

1

REMA, “CALM DOWN” (Jonzing World)

Flawless Nigerian pop optimizedfor global consumption, complete with love-song lyrics that double as an odeto degrowth.

2

SHYGIRL, NYMPH (Because Music)

If love is timeless, then sex is now. Shygirl’s lyrics double down on the latter, bulwarked by forward-facing rap andR&B production.

3

LA MATERIA VERBAL: ANTOLOGÍADE LA POESÍA SONORA PERUANA(Verbal Matter: An Anthology of Peruvian Sound Poetry) (Buh)

This exemplary comp pulls together a spectrum of Peruviansound poetry, balancing the audio’s poly-stylistic playfulness with great contextual liner notes.

4

GAVILÁN RAYNA RUSSOM, TRANS FEMINIST SYMPHONIC MUSIC (Longform Editions)

One seventy-one-minute synthsong across four movements. In an ageof distraction, attention is an ethos.

Gavilán Rayna Russom performing at National Sawdust, New York, November 2019. Photo: Jill Steinberg.

5

ALHAJI WAZIRI OSHOMAH, WORLD SPIRITUALITY CLASSICS 3: THE MUSLIM HIGHLIFE OF ALHAJI WAZIRI OSHOMAH (Luaka Bop)

Understated, sophisticated,and free, Oshomah’s music also happensto be holy. I wish I had the energy to google beyond Luaka Bop’s ethnographic branding and learn more about this man.

Alhaji Waziri Oshomah (center) and his band, Edo State, Nigeria, ca. 1975.

6

BILL ORCUTT, MUSIC FOR FOUR GUITARS (Palilalia)

These tart, moiré-patterned post-punk miniatures come with handwritten transcriptions, as if to say: Find your people, then make a shared sound.

7

BERGSONIST, FASTING (self-released)

Selwa Abd puts out consistently interesting club music faster than I can listen to it (she released nearly seven hours of material in 2020, and dropped eight EPs this year). The energy on this record sparks between machine-assisted creation and embodied urgency.

Bergsonist performing at the First Unitarian Congregational Society church, New York, September 7, 2017. Photo: Cameron Kelly/ISSUE Project Room.

8

BARTEES STRANGE, FARM TO TABLE (4AD)

Thought I was done with singer-songwriter music made with guitars, and maybe I was . . . but Bartees’s plot-twisting genius pulled me back in.

9

CARL STONE, WE JAZZ REWORKS VOL. 2 (We Jazz)

The inimitable Stone hallucinates a jazz catalogue from the inside out.

Carl Stone, Los Angeles, 1998.

10

BROADCAST, MAIDA VALE SESSIONS (Warp)

This extraordinary document reaches a quarter century back to capture vocalist Trish Keenan and her retro-timeless band in top form across fourBBC Radio sessions.