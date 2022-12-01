PLANNINGTOROCK’S BEST MUSIC OF 2022

Planningtorock (Jam Rostron) is a trans nonbinary music producer and artist known for chronicling themes of gender identity, queerness, and being trans in their music.

Still from Sudan Archives’ 2022 video Selfish Soul, directed by Trey Lyons.

1

SUDAN ARCHIVES, “SELFISH SOUL” (Stones Throw)

Brittney Parks is a musical genius, and this track is so incredible and powerful! Without a doubt my favorite song of 2022.

2

MEL 4EVER, “TREAT ME (LIKE A TOILET)” (CCP)

Every single that Mel’s put out this year has been a banger, but this is my personal favorite.

Still from Mel 4Ever’s 2022 video Treat Me (Like a Toilet), directed by Mikey Harmon. Mel 4Ever.

3

ARIEL ZETINA, “SMOKE MACHINE” (FEAT. BORED LORD) (Local Action)

So happy that I finally got to meet Ariel at the Whole Festival in Berlin back in August. She’s a fantastic DJ, and this track, a collaboration with another artist I love, Bored Lord, is her latest release.

Ariel Zetina, 2022. Photo: Colectivo Multipolar.

4

AH-MER-AH-SU, “THINKIN BOUT YOU” (Molly House)

OMG, I’ve been obsessed with this song ever since it came out. Star’s got such a stunning voice and is supersexy on this hot-summer kind of track.

Star Amerasu (Ah-Mer-Ah-Su), Los Angeles, 2022. Photo: Gbenga Komolafe.

5

NIMMO, “COMPANY” (SPACE JUMP REMIX) (NIMMO)

Total dream team here! Nimmo are a lovely duo making gorge music, and Space Jump, whom I just recently discovered, did this fantastic remix for them. I’m playing this track loads at the gym!

6

I. JORDAN, “ALWAYS BEEN” (Ninja Tune)

Got nothing but TNB love for I. JORDAN and their music! The way this track opensis just so uplifting and dreamy. The looping vocals are like a tender mantra.

I. JORDAN, Greenwich Park, London, May 17, 2022. Photo: El Hardwick.

7

SAFETY TRANCE, “EL ALMA QUE TE TRAJO” (FEAT. ARCA) (Boysnoize)

Alejandra,aka Arca, is someone very dear to me.Her music has always inspired me, andright now she’s on fire! This project, Safety Trance, by Cardopusher, another massive sweetheart, is so hot, and this collaboration is perfect.

8

7UDO & WRECKNO, “CONTROL” (Odyzey Music)

If you don’t know Wreckno, getto know them now. They’re a queer rapper and producer, and their music feels so inclusive and meaningful. Cannot wait to see them live, because their shows looklike so much fun!

9

YANIS, “SMTH” (FEAT. LALLA RAMI) (Mauvais Genre/Modulor)

This trackis so sexy, and the whole Solo EP is just beautiful!

Still from Yanis’s 2022 video SMTH, featuring Lalla Rami, directed by Yann Weber. Yanis.

10

KIDDY SMILE, “SPREAD IT” (Neverbeener)

I love the way Kiddy singson this track, as well as its energy and message. It’s part of this brilliant EP titled Paris’ Burning, Vol. 1, which also features a song we made together that I’m very proud of. Kiddy is such a legend!