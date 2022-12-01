Sixteen critics, curators, and artists look at the year in art

Artforum’s annual “Best of” feature offers readers (and editors) the rare chance to satisfy their most naked curiosity: Which works, events, and exhibitions do our eminent cast of critics, curators, and artists deem worthy of celebration? This time around, ten contributors—LYNNE COOKE, JOAN KEE, JACK BANKOWSKY, HUEY COPELAND, JOHANNA FATEMAN, THOMAS (T.) JEAN LAX, DO TUONG LINH, XIAOYU WENG, ANNA GRITZ, and JOHANNA BURTON—chart their top highlights of 2022, while five others—HAL FOSTER, SAMPADA ARANKE, CLAIRE BISHOP, ANDREW RUSSETH, and MALIK GAINES—select the single show that captured their hearts. Rounding out this collection of superlatives, CHRISTOPHER GLAZEK examines the rhythmic logic of activism and addiction through All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Laura Poitras’s powerful new documentary on Nan Goldin’s campaign against the Sackler family.