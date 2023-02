View of “Alex Katz: Gathering,” 2022–23, Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, New York. From left: Frank O’Hara, 1959–60; Paul Taylor, 1959. Photo: Midge Wattles.

NEARLY FORTY YEARS after Alex Katz’s last New York retrospective, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum has mounted “Alex Katz: Gathering,” a career survey encompassing eight decades of the nonagenarian artist’s masterful production. To mark the occasion, Artforum invited four painters—Sam McKinniss, Amy Sillman, Jamian Juliano-Villani, and David Salle—to reflect on the legacy of this unflagging paragon of technique and style.