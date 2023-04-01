Evan Moffitt on Tarek Atoui

View of “Tarek Atoui: Waters’ Witness,” 2022–23, MUDAM Luxembourg. Photo: Eike Walkenhorst.

HIS HANDS SWAY back and forth as if he is conducting an invisible orchestra. They rarely touch his instruments, which spill across the limestone floor in a tangle of wires and electronic panels; activated by motion sensors, their ethereal sounds echo through the hall. Tarek Atoui is mesmerizing to watch, unusually so for an artist who began his career as a DJ almost three decades ago, and as the sun finally sets behind the vaulted clerestory windows of Luxembourg’s Musée d’Art Moderne Grand-Duc Jean—a cathedral-like space designed by I. M. Pei—his performance crescendoes to a rumbling climax.

Stranger than Atoui’s movements, however, are the wired-up resonators and amplifying devices for his ongoing work Waters’ Witness, 2020–, which he activated at MUDAM on October 8, 2022. Piles of steel I beams, hunks of unpolished marble, and pieces of found wood conceal speakers or link up to them externally. Beneath a glass dome, a lever drags a sharp rock across another rock in steady circles, like a Stone Age turntable. Drops of water fall from a beaker into a shallow pool. Most of these materials were sourced from the ports of cities around the world, including Beirut, where Atoui was born and raised. Audio samples recorded at noisy docksides were channeled through each material in order to elicit their unique vibrational frequencies. The resulting soundscape is hauntingly indistinct, like a concerto submerged in amniotic fluid—an effect heightened by the fact that our own bodies are composed mostly of water. If the harbor is the heart of economic activity, Waters’ Witness is the sound of its pulse.

Tarek Atoui, Dahlem Sessions, 2013–. Performance view, Museen Dahlem—Staatliche Museen zu Berlin, May 2014. From the Eighth Berlin Biennale. Photo: Anders Sune Berg.

Twenty years ago, Atoui had just completed his studies in electronic music at the French National Conservatory in Reims when he began playing what he describes as “tribal, almost hardcore, angry techno” at countryside raves in Brittany. As any raver can tell you, techno is felt as much as heard. Good bass will shake you to the bone. When you listen to techno at 180 beats per minute—the speed at which Atoui was playing most of his music—the heart quickens, causing blood to rush through the body in sublime agitation. He sensed there was a physicality to techno, even if he didn’t fully understand its implications at the time.

In 2005, Atoui returned to Beirut to record his first album. The city, then in the throes of Lebanon’s war with Israel, reverberated with bombs. When he wasn’t in the studio, he found himself in the streets recording the destruction with a handheld video camera. He had no real plans for the footage, but that mattered little to the Hezbollah agents who arrested him one afternoon on suspicion of espionage. Tied up, blindfolded, tortured, and locked in a dark cell, Atoui wondered if he would hear the news that he was going to die.

Every architectural space has its own unique frequency, and Atoui tweaks his installations to better pluck it from the air.

When he was released two days later, he had gone partially deaf in his left ear. But if a sound wasn’t fully audible, he could still pick up its vibrations. Atoui became aware of his body’s capacity to act as an acoustic resonator. Back at his decks, he found the small, deft movements of DJing insufficiently physical to express what he was feeling. While a guest director at Amsterdam’s Studio for Electro-Instrumental Music, he developed the MIDI controller he later used in Waters’ Witness, which can be played without touch, like a theremin. It allowed his movements to become more fluid, liberating him from the muscle memory of his imprisonment. “After this arrest, I was looking to build something that really allowed for physical expression, and the MIDI controller I developed was a way to claim back this movement, release my energy and frustration,” Atoui told me recently on the phone from the United Arab Emirates, where he was attending the opening of Sharjah Biennial 15.

It was in Sharjah that he first put his invention to the test, in a 2009 piece he called Un-drum/strategies of surviving noise. While preparing for the performance, Atoui began working with the Al Amal School for the Deaf to develop instruments—including deeply grooved wooden boxes that amplify the sounds of struck coils and metal bars that look like tuning forks—for those who are hard of hearing. These objects typically act as resonating chambers, their frequencies readily perceptible through touch. “It was meant to break this psychological barrier that some deaf people have that ‘music is not our thing,’” he says. “The act of listening is much broader and wider than just channeling sound through the ear. If we start to pay attention to other ways of listening, a whole horizon of building instruments, of working together, of occupying space, becomes possible.”

Tarek Atoui, Organ Within, 2019. Performance view, Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, New York, June 27, 2019. Photo: Enid B. Alvarez.

Collaboration has since become a central part of Atoui’s practice. He often activates his acoustic installations in live, improvisatory duets with musicians such as Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe, Pauline Oliveros, and C. Spencer Yeh. Each collaborator brings a different intuitive understanding of how sound might travel through an instrument they’ve never played before. Atoui records each performance, sampling them in future sets, creating an iterative composition that builds and swells as it lives on in the world. His method connects Atoui to Minimalist composers such as Steve Reich, while also allowing him to conceive his music more physically. “On a compositional level, I started to work with subtractive methods, triggering a lot of dense sounds and then taking things out, like a mass of noise I was sculpting and carving,” he says, describing a conceptual process literalized by his motion-sensor MIDI controller. This is one reason Atoui prefers to work in arts institutions, where the longer duration of exhibitions—in contrast to one-off concerts or performance festivals—enables music to gradually change over time.

Every architectural space has its own unique frequency, and Atoui tweaks his installations to better pluck it from the air. Rendering it equally audible to audiences of different hearing abilities is a considerable challenge, however, and means that he must often amplify his performances through counterintuitive means. “Sometimes the best acoustic situation is the worst in terms of performance, or visibility, or accessibility,” he notes. For Organ Within, 2019, an event that unfolded in the rotunda of New York’s Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, Atoui countered the echo in the Frank Lloyd Wright edifice by placing his speakers at the very top of its coiled structure. His sets are always brightly illuminated, allowing deaf audiences to see how he creates the sounds they feel.

Tarek Atoui, The Reverse Collection, 2016. Performance view, Tate Modern, London, September 16, 2016. Photo: Thierry Bal.

In recent years, Atoui has been studying historical instruments and, in some cases, reverse-engineering them. For the 2014 Berlin Biennale, he recorded musicians playing folk instruments that hadn’t been touched in decades inside Museen Dahlem, and in The Reverse Collection, 2016, presented at London’s Tate Modern, he asked instrument makers to blind-build what they thought had made the sounds he captured for the Biennale. Atoui was less interested in the production of accurate re-creations than in giving physical expression to different ears. His constructed archive testifies to the fact that music is just as variable as the bodies that perceive it.

Days before we spoke, Atoui was in the Atlas Mountains of North Africa playing drums with a Berber tribe. He has been investigating different forms of percussion in preparation for a project on Korean drumming that will open at the Gwangju Biennale on April 7. All the instruments that will be used for the event—woodwinds, strings, brass—are capable of percussion, and because drums vibrate at lower frequencies, they’re singularly perceptible to deaf listeners. The project has taken him back to his days as a DJ: “I got these huge drums that are super bassy and almost play hard techno, even though they’re seventy years old!”

Atoui’s exploration of traditional instruments is an extension of his efforts to bridge differences of culture, age, and ability by amplifying them. Each drum, each body, each space has a particular sound that, when felt deep within the body, links us by our most fundamental senses. “What I strive for is to give value to things by listening to them,” he says. “And, by listening to them, better understanding the value of an object, the importance of a phenomenon, the reality of a place.” Listen not just with your ears but with your whole body, and you’ll hear past the noise.

Evan Moffitt is a writer, critic, and investigative journalist based in New York.