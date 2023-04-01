Skye Arundhati Thomas on the Kochi-Muziris Biennale

CAMP, Bombay Tilts Down, 2022, seven-channel digital video, color, sound, 13 minutes 14 seconds. Installation view, Aspinwall House, Kochi, India.

IN THE MODERNIST IMAGINARY, a viewer’s encounter with an art object should be pure and unencumbered, free from any distraction that might interrupt the aesthetic experience. For an institution, this means erasing any sign of the contingencies—the physical labor, the mundane bureaucracy—that must contribute to an exhibition’s production. What would it mean, for art and for its viewers, to shatter this illusion? What would it mean to remind audiences of art’s invisible work—that of the installers and exhibition designers, the painters and electricians, the forklift operators and audiovisual experts—and, in turn, to consider the ways in which labor, land, and local working-class lives converge in the context of events designed for a gallery-going public? Such questions are thrown into sharp relief by the fifth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, a presentation that, while beset by delays and mired in controversy and challenges, invites penetrating inquiry into the infrastructure that maintains all that is demanded of large-scale contemporary art exhibitions.

Since the Biennale’s inception twelve years ago, a complex called Aspinwall House has served as its main venue. Built in the nineteenth century by the British East India Company, the seaside compound includes offices, a bungalow, even a yard for shipbuilding. For several years, the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board, a fund that operates under the aegis of the Kerala government, has sought to purchase the site, which is presently co-owned by the New Delhi–based developer DLF with the aim of transforming the complex into a permanent home for cultural events. In July 2022, these long-running negotiations stalled. The Biennale team (led by Shubigi Rao, a Singapore-based artist and writer) did not gain access to Aspinwall House until early November, a little more than a month before the show’s opening, where they discovered near-total ruin. Overgrowth had ruptured the walls and rain had soaked the roofs. Rooms had flooded and were covered in mold. The interior had last been used for a South Indian horror film, and remnants of the shoot littered the scene, including a full-scale replica of a velociraptor skeleton still swinging from the ceiling, plastic bones clinking in the breeze. The Biennale team has learned, over the years, to expect some level of disarray before each edition, but this was of a different order.

Just as repairs were set to begin, negotiations with DLF stalled a second time, and the developer bolted the gates again. In the end, it wasn’t until December that the Biennale team was able to begin its work, less than two weeks before the show’s scheduled opening. The venue’s rooms still needed to be whitewashed, dried, and, in parts, rebuilt. The compound lacked steady power and required extensive rewiring.

Aspinwall House, Kochi, India, 2022.

This was not the only crisis. Kochi Biennale Foundation founder Bose Krishnamachari told The Week that the organization had begun this edition 4.9 crore rupees—roughly $600,000—in debt. Then an additional spanner appeared in the works: New customs regulations were holding up artworks at the border. As of 2021, an importer of a foreign artwork to India must guarantee 25 to 30 percent of its cost, an amount that is only returned once the object has been shipped back. According to Krishnamachari, this totaled $550,500, requiring additional loans. As the opening date drew closer, many works remained locked in warehouses.

Bureaucracy, said Krishnamachari, “can kill your energy,” and by early December the Biennale team was running on its last reserves. At 3 PM on the day before the opening, the foundation called together all participating artists present in Kochi for an emergency meeting. The decision was made to postpone the opening—news many visitors did not receive until their planes touched down on the tarmac in Kerala. Meanwhile, the third and most intense storm of the 2022 cyclone season, Cyclone Mandous, rolled in from Tamil Nadu. Visitors—marooned in the city with no show to see—lamented the mud, wet shoes, and humid weather, made worse by poor Wi-Fi. Participating artists drafted an open letter: They would stand in support of the curatorial team while demanding a revision of the foundation’s structure and its procedures for conceiving of and mounting exhibitions. The foundation requested an additional $370,000 loan from the Kerala government.

Finally, on December 23, the show opened. Rao and Krishnamachari hoisted a flag and thanked participants and the curatorial team.

If previous editions of the KMB felt ambitious or celebratory, Rao’s approach is quieter.

I SAW THE EXHIBITION two weeks later, in early January. By then, Aspinwall House was freshly painted and fully installed, its courtyards humming with visitors—students, tourists, locals. Despite the swirl of bad press that preceded the opening, the show itself is thoughtful and understated. If previous editions of the Biennale felt ambitious or celebratory—poetry and artwork spilled onto the streets in Sudarshan Shetty’s 2016 edition—Rao’s approach is quieter. She has a keen interest in practices that are slow and meditative, that flow from the artists’ command of history. Taking in the eighty-seven participants spread across four venues (Cabral Yard, Pepper House, and Anand Warehouse, in addition to Aspinwall House), visitors found an emphasis on film and archival research and a strong presence from those whose work engages the histories of the Indian Ocean.

Thao Nguyen-Phan’s First Rain, Brise Soleil, 2021–, is a case in point. The initial work on view at Aspinwall House, the roughly sixteen-minute video fits neatly into a single room alongside the artist’s watercolor-and-acrylic paintings on silk. Nguyen-Phan sensitively intersperses shots of the banks of the Mekong River, which snakes 2,700 miles from the Tibetan plateau to the South China Sea, with footage of the modernist Preah Suramarit National Theatre in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. The link between these scenes is loaded: Built in 1968, when the country was on the brink of independence, the theater features latticed windowpanes derived from the traditional Khmer architecture—an effort to codify a postcolonial “national” style. At the time, however, that architecture was vanishing, thanks to the encroachment of sand mining along the Mekong, which displaced the Khmer people living by its banks—many of whom, in turn, worked as laborers building the theater. Modernism had slipped into the postcolonial consciousness of many nation-states with ease. It became dominant, its austerity crystallizing the aim of many decolonial projects: to found new nations on the ruins of empires scarred by violence. Yet fresh violence occurred in turn, and Nguyen-Phan’s meditative film, drawing links between labor and nation-building, underscores the ironies and tragedies of progress.

Treibor Mawlong, The Transformer, 2022, woodcut, 14 1⁄8 × 18 1⁄8".

Nguyen-Phan’s work sets the tone for a show whose most powerful moments of critical inflection emerge in its handling of labor, land, money, and working-class lives. Meghalaya artist Treibor Mawlong’s 2022 woodcuts, also at Aspinwall House, portray scenes from Mawbri, a village on the Indian border with Bangladesh that is inhabited by just over fifty families. In these images, villagers labor in a variety of ways. They work on plantations that roll down steep inclines, planting betel and bay leaves, areca nuts, oranges, and long peppers. They fell trees in darkly shaded groves, sundering their sturdy trunks. They sort vegetables and cook (Mawlong treats domestic labor no differently from any other kind of work). The artist’s proficient chiaroscuro brings intimacy to the woodcuts despite the magnitude of what they depict. Generations have tilled the same lands and built their lives on the same plateaus. Their work, their labor, is akin to a shared oral history, an inheritance.

The idea of oral history, and of inheritance, surfaces elsewhere in the show, most directly in Goan artist Sahil Naik’s raw installation portraying a submerged village, All is water and to water we must return, 2021–22, and in Tenzing Dakpa’s beautifully intimate familial portrait Relations, 2019. Yet it is the voice—the voice of the working class, specifically—that is perhaps most clarion throughout. Mumbai-based studio CAMP’s Bombay Tilts Down, 2022, consists of a display of six video screens, each giving a distinct view from a CCTV camera placed atop a thirty-five-story building in south central Mumbai. Slowly, the camera lowers its lens, shifting its cool gaze from the city’s rainy, foggy skies to the thundering Arabian Sea. In the voice-over that accompanies the imagery, working-class poets express their displeasure with punchy humor: This is a city “of nylon, georgette, and hand-spun sprees,” says one, “of a pair of shoes and a pile of books . . . but it breeds unreal crooks!” As the camera moves, we see flashes of hard hats and neon high-vis vests, reams of blue tarp, cloth laid out on hot cement roofs that shimmer silver in the noontime light. “From bricks we made palaces that now touch the sky . . . we gave them pleasure and peace,” goes the song, “but our housing still remains in question; bamboo and tin is expensive.”

No artwork can be divorced from the circumstances in which it is shown, especially not the crisis-ridden context of this Biennale. Yet as Rao writes in her curatorial note, “a biennale can be so much more than a mere accumulation of coincidental collisions.” This is true of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, whose visitor numbers increase with each edition, and whose attendees include not only those who frequent the contemporary art circuit but the broader public. The Biennale is a unique lodestar in the cultural landscape of the Indian subcontinent, and the revelations of its precarious position only underscore how necessary it is that its constituents come together to ensure its survival.

Skye Arundhati Thomas is a writer and editor based in Goa, India.