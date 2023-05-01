Martine Syms discusses Dara Birnbaum’s 1990 installation Tiananmen Square: Break-In Transmission

Dara Birnbaum, Tiananmen Square: Break-In Transmission, 1990, five-channel digital video installation (color, sound, various durations), surveillance switcher, custom hardware. Installation view, Museum of Modern Art, New York, 2023. Photo: Robert Gerhardt.

LAST SUMMER, I had the opportunity to speak with one of my heroes, Dara Birnbaum, about how video has changed over five decades. I talked about torrenting and digitizing footage; she described breaking into news stations and bartering contraband for tapes, which is infinitely cooler. “Signals” at MoMA gives prominent space to Birnbaum’s 1990 installation Tiananmen Square: Break-In Transmission, and it’s the first time I’ve seen the piece AFK. The five monitors, suspended from tentacle-like hardware, switch between broadcasts of the Tiananmen protests, each one framing the event differently. At one point I witnessed the break—Dan Rather and his CBS Evening News camera crew being shut down by the Chinese authorities. End of signal.

Martine Syms is an artist based in Los Angeles.