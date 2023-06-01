David Joselit on Tom Burr

View of “Tom Burr,” 2023, Bortolami, New York. From left: Floor Model (adolescent), 2022; Opening Sequence (blue), 2023. Photo: Guang Xu.

WITH THE PASSAGE of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law restricting discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools, and with the recent wave of acutely transphobic legislation throughout the United States, one would be justified in concluding that a vocal subset of American politicians is busy constructing a new closet for LGBTQ+ citizens. How is this possible, given the advances in rights and public acceptance of gay and lesbian relationships in recent decades? How can gay marriage be the law of the land while speaking about sexual orientation is criminalized in schools? Recourse to Eve Kosofsky Sedgwick’s extraordinary 1990 book, Epistemology of the Closet, offers invaluable tools for untangling this paradox. First, Sedgwick establishes the long-standing relationship between sexuality and knowledge. She writes, “By the end of the nineteenth century, when it had become fully current—as obvious to Queen Victoria as to Freud—that knowledge meant sexual knowledge, and secrets sexual secrets, there had in fact developed one particular sexuality that was distinctively constituted as secrecy.”1 This epistemic figure of secrecy was homosexuality. It is certainly worth following Sedgwick’s lead in understanding homophobia not only as the hatred and oppression of queer individuals but also as a strategy for restricting what constitutes knowledge—a strategy whose other front, vociferously advanced by Republicans, is the criminalization of critical race theory and diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in American colleges and universities. Homophobes and white supremacists may well be ignorant, but, as Sedgwick teaches us, ignorance is not the antithesis of knowledge. Rather, ignorance is another format for knowledge, its dark matter. The closet functions as an open secret. It enables the weaponization of knowledge masquerading as ignorance. The closet, then, is not a physical space but a dynamic array of relations between knowledge and (feigned) ignorance—one that may create a protected precinct for queer self-expression, as it has in some eras, while simultaneously oppressing LGBTQ+ people in public.

This most eroticized of closets will not cover its occupant in shame.

The dynamism of the closet as defined by Sedgwick was on my mind while visiting the extraordinary exhibition “Tom Burr,” at New York’s Bortolami gallery, by the artist Tom Burr. (Even the doubling of exhibition title and artist’s name inscribes the duality of public and private that animates the epistemology of the closet.) This exhibition was structured as a nested set of exploded boxes—or closets. The innermost enclosure was defined by four freestanding walls that marked a room with open corners at the center of the gallery. On the face of each of these walls were mounted wooden panels resembling the sides of crates but installed as paintings. Some of the triangular and rectangular panels delineated by orthogonal or angled mullions on these reliefs were painted, or in one case mirrored, while others left the wood grain exposed. Photographic images transferred to stainless steel were affixed within some of the panels—most representing male forearms and hands in various states of relaxation (or, in one case, a partial image of the back of a man’s head in profile, centering on his ear). These wrists and hands were metonyms for a vulnerable, sensual male body, even suggesting the phallus itself (in one photograph, a middle finger was extended downward from a vertically positioned arm). Burr calls these his “faggy gestures.”2 The central space of “Tom Burr” thus created a box-within-a-box that established a succession of open closets: The walls formed a leaky enclosure that held the elements of what could have been a deconstructed crate, which framed fleshy hieroglyphs of queerness, derived presumably from the very body of Tom Burr.

Tom Burr, Elongated Frame, 2023, plywood, acrylic paint, Plexiglas, UV prints on stainless steel, 72 × 120 × 3 3⁄4".

The three partitions that were parallel to the gallery’s walls created another order of exploded closet, partially hidden behind them: a set of compressed, corridor-like spaces that afforded viewers a sidelong glance at three sculptural vignettes made in 2023 (like all the works mentioned below). For me, these sculptures correspond roughly to distinct modalities of gay sociality or its genesis. First, Johns (my father’s chest), as the double or triple entendre of the title implies, is an erotic tableau of Oedipal desire, evoked in part by a chest of drawers (Burr’s father’s) out of which spills a pair of vintage long underwear. A Pair of Black Chairs establishes a side-by-side space for a couple: In one chair, the cushion is upturned, as though its occupant has left in a hurry or a huff, and on the arm of the other is splayed a copy of Leo Bersani and Ulysse Dutoit’s 1998 book, Caravaggio’s Secrets. Finally, Pulse, which includes a black faux-leather couch supporting a recumbent chrome lamp, a blue wool blanket, and a disco ball, suggests a social space of celebration and pleasure. In other words, these three sculptures allegorize, respectively, an eroticized love of the father; the sexual or loving dyad (its form of knowledge represented by the dual-authored text on Caravaggio); and a community of friends as represented by the disco ball and couch. This latter association was made explicit in an adjacent text by the artist applied directly to a wall pocked by sequins of light thrown off the disco ball:

the regular throbbing of the arteries, caused by the successive contractions of the heart,

especially as may be felt at an artery, as at the wrist;

a single pulsation, or beat or throb of the arteries or heart;

the rhythmic recurrence of strokes, vibrations, or undulations;

a single stroke, vibration, or undulation;

a momentary, sudden fluctuation in an electrical quantity, as in voltage or current;

a single, abrupt emission of particles or radiation;

a throb of life, emotion, etc.;

vitality;

the general attitude, sentiment, preference, etc., as of the public;

a nightclub, Orlando, Florida.

It was in 2016, at Pulse, “a nightclub [in] Orlando, Florida,” that forty-nine people were killed in a mass shooting, transforming a site of pleasure into a bloody closet. But pulse equally denotes life—it is the blood that pumps through the wrists that arrange themselves into “faggy gestures” on the nearby panels; it is the throb that causes erections and the sudden emission of energy that triggers guns.

View of “Tom Burr,” 2023, Bortolami, New York. From left: Pulse, 2023; Opening Sequence (blue), 2023. Photo: Guang Xu.

The outer ring of Burr’s centrifugal closet at Bortolami was established by four two-dimensional works, titled Capricornus I through IV, and all but one consisting of nine snapshot-size black-and-white photos arranged horizontally in a line, inevitably suggesting narrative, and documenting Burr performing in and around bathroom stalls and doors and adjacent spaces. Here were evocations of the most notorious closet of all, the tearoom, a restroom where men seek out anonymous sex with other men, suggesting that such activity must and can only be hidden. But anyone who has ever visited one of these establishments knows that its choreographies require enormous amounts of insider knowledge (not to mention the ingenuity to find them in the first place and to evade both straight patrons and the police once there). The status of the closet as a form of knowledge—specifically of gay knowledge—was joyfully asserted in many of these photographs, including one in Capricornus III where Burr is shown reading about Pier Paolo Pasolini. This most eroticized of closets will not cover its occupant in shame.

Tom Burr, Capricornus III (detail), 2023, nine ink-jet prints, each 7 × 10".

Are LGBTQ+ people now inhabiting a centrifugal closet as indicated by Burr’s nested enclosures, a whirlwind of advance and retreat whose metaphoric figure is less that of an architectural space than a “pulse,” a percussive alternation of pleasure and pain, freedom and oppression? If so, it is a space composed not only of weaponized ignorance, but also of erotic forms of gay knowing—a site of their negotiation, as asserted by Sedgwick. There is another kind of closet, though, that I often feel backed into as a gay man of my generation: the one made by a largely salubrious forgetting of what AIDS meant and did to us in the 1980s and ’90s. My hunch is that Burr might sometimes feel that closet closing in around him too. But instead of falling into morbid nostalgia or intergenerational resentment, he subtly reanimates the legacy of AIDS in “Tom Burr” by demonstrating that the queer worlds produced in and against the closet over time do not disappear in the crosswinds of homophobia and transphobia’s vicious recalibrations. The closet Burr constructs is both a labyrinth and an open work—even, sometimes, a dance floor. As much a bulwark against ignorance as its target, it does say gay.

David Joselit is the Arthur Kingsley Porter Professor and Chair of Art, Film, and Visual Studies at Harvard University. His most recent book is Art’s Properties (Princeton University Press, 2023).

