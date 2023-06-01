hannah baer, Mario Carpo, and Zoë Hitzig reflect on the uses of AI

David Young, Cloud Canyon (b65a,c4600,a-19,3,6,4,44,50), 2019, AI/machine learning–generated digital image.

INTELLIGENCE HAS BEEN artificial since people invented a word for it. How could a single term accommodate attributes as far apart as knowledge retention and logic, organizational skills and self-awareness? And yet the misnomer “artificial intelligence” persists, reifying that obscure quality “intelligence” and aggrandizing the divide between human and nonhuman cognition.

Bad phrases can be good catalysts for collective hallucinations, and lately there’s been a quickening in our hopes and anxieties around AI. Early last summer, my Instagram lit up with strange three-by-three grids of images that had never existed before—a smudge-faced, gummy-bodied Ruth Benedict and Margaret Mead on Fire Island; skin grafts in the familiar ruching of Issey Miyake’s Pleats Please; the Twin Towers consumed by vivid blue and pink smoke. These were some of the millions of pictures produced by users participating in the beta launch of DALL-E 2, a text-to-image tool that quickly translates words into digital illustrations (for instance, in the last case, “gender reveal 9/11”). Soon after, the media was captivated by prototypes of AI chatbots (OpenAI’s ChatGPT and GPT-4, Google’s Bard, Microsoft’s Bing AI) developed from large language models. It has felt like an inflection point, the beginning of a new era of spectacle. Amid these startling advancements in generative technologies, Artforum invited writers HANNAH BAER and ZOË HITZIG and architectural historian MARIO CARPO to reflect on the uses of AI and on the recrudescent mythologies that animate and circumscribe our android dreams.

—David Velasco