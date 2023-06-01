Mario Carpo on the new humanism

Visualization from Daniel Bolojan/Nonstandardstudio’s Machine Perceptions: Gaudí + Neural Networks, 2021.

BORN IN 1956, artificial intelligence is, demographically speaking, a Baby Boomer. And, like many of that generation, it was often inclined to overoptimism, promising more than it could deliver. The original goal of artificial intelligence—a machine that could solve any problem by dint of massive, randomized trial-and-error routines—was shelved when it became evident that computers of the time were not powerful enough to work that way. In the decades that followed, computers mastered simpler utilitarian tasks: Rule-based systems (also known as expert systems or knowledge-based systems) to this day don’t do wonders, but they do plenty of useful if somewhat boring jobs, and they deliver value for money. As for artificial intelligence itself, by the mid-1970s it was mostly forgotten, relegated to the dustbin of technical and intellectual history. Its recent revival started only when it appeared that, due to an unprecedented combination of searchable memory and processing power, today’s computers could solve unwieldy problems if they simply kept trying, and in the past few months in particular, a newly empowered artificial intelligence has been stupefying the world by delivering, all of a sudden, more than it ever promised—and perhaps more than most people even wished for.

There are, of course, meaningful technical differences between the failed “connectionist” methods of early artificial intelligence and today’s “machine learning,” but both concur in the assumption that computers learn better from doing, or from examples, than from being formally taught—a fact that would have delighted Rousseau and dismayed Diderot, if either had envisaged the education of electronic machines. The machine-learning revolution reached the visual arts in the mid-2010s, when artists discovered that a new mode of AI, called generative adversarial networks, or GAN, was particularly suited for the manipulation of images.1 At the time of this writing (early 2023), GAN art, or art generated by AI, is a staple of digital art, and its image-processing strategies are well known. First, GAN artists must gather a corpus of images seen as related; then, a machine-learning algorithm processes this “dataset,” looking for traits that these images may have in common, and formalizing the commonalities among them. This inductive process results in a mathematical matrix that computer scientists call a “latent space,” and roughly corresponds to what philosophers in the past would have called the definition, idea, formula, or quintessence of the original dataset. This definition, which today is neither verbal nor visual but mathematical (vectorial), will in turn be used to recognize the content of external pictures, or to generate new pictures derived from the same dataset. So, for example, if a dataset contains images of dogs, the system will recognize a real dog when shown one, or create realistic images of fake dogs when asked—apparently out of thin air, but in fact mapping each new dog to all (and only) the dogs already known to the system.

The tidal wave of generative AI that has swept the planet since the spring of 2022 has not significantly altered this conceptual framework. User-friendly, text-to-image tools such as Midjourney or DALL-E 2 can create pictures out of simple verbal or visual prompts, but their results tend, for the time being, to be overly generic, as they derive from wisdom-of-crowds troves of labeled images (text-and-image pairs) scraped from the internet. All the same, the potential of a technology that may one day deliver automated, customized, and minutely controllable images from verbal and visual inputs did not fail to register with the design community—eliciting, as could be expected, the latest resurgence of the human-versus-machine debate.

As a result, arguments and discussions on the nature of creativity have hidden from sight other consequences of the rise of AI-generated images, which are already being felt in the design professions and in academia. Machine-learning tools, whether based on legacy GAN or on more recent text-to-image algorithms, are attuning us to the technical logic of AI-driven image-making—but also shaping our understanding of visual communication and changing the way we deal with images in general. The cultural adoption of all disruptive technical tools tends to prompt feedback loops between old and new ways of doing things; unusually in this instance, however, the inner logic of AI-driven image-making—far from heralding some future post-human development—appears to be actually reviving long-dormant visual strategies that dominated the arts, and art theories, of the past.

Page from Sebastiano Serlio’s On Antiquities (Francesco Marcolini da Forli, 1540).

AI-BASED IMAGE-MAKING IS, at its core, a double exercise in similarities—visual similarities—that GAN algorithms must find, then replicate. The first part of the machine-learning process is analytic: To return to the example mentioned above, the system must first figure out what all those images of dogs have in common. What visual features make a dog similar to all other dogs—hence, a nominal dog? This inductive process will create the (latent) definition of an archetypal dog. Then comes image generation: How many variations can we introduce in the image of this ideal dog, so that it will be visually different from its archetype, yet still recognizable as a dog—insofar as it is like all dogs known to the system? The second part of the process, the generative part, is what we should call “imitation”—and was in fact often called that in the past: Here, the AI system is ostensibly imitating its own archetypal dog (or, in more recent versions of the technology, an external image that the system has recognized as a nominal dog by comparing it with its canine dataset, or corpus of dogs).

When that is done, however, another step may follow. Assume we want to imitate two datasets at the same time, to create a hybrid or fusion from two corpora of images. There are many ways to do that, but all rely on extracting some distinctive features from the first dataset and infusing them into the second, which would hence retain some, and lose other, of its own features. Let’s further assume that the transferable features may not be discrete, cut-and-pasteable items but arise instead from an ineffable, subtler aura, tone, or flavor. In the past, this generic, pervasive feel was called a style, and around 2016 computer scientists started calling this operation “style transfer.”2 The term stuck, and is now embedded in some of the most popular AI-based image-making tools.

The technical resurrection of the term imitation is more recent: Though imitation learning has long been a recognized branch of artificial intelligence, the word itself took center stage only after a seminal research paper published by Google’s DeepMind in November 2022.3 Regardless of terminology, visual imitation and style transfer are what AI based image-making technologies basically do, and so do we when we use them. It therefore stands to reason that AI scientists trying to replicate, with mathematical means, some core, and apparently timeless, operations of the human mind felt at some point the instrumental need to call on those ancient terms. What computer scientists probably didn’t know (unless also trained in comparative literature or married to an art historian) is that the terms imitation and style have been controversial in the humanities for most of the twentieth century, and that designers and critics trained in the second half of the past century in particular have either studiously avoided them or actively tried to eliminate them.

Monographs could be written on the history and causes of the exile of imitation and style from twentieth-century art theory and literary criticism. The ancients never doubted that all art should be an imitation of something (Plato and Aristotle only disagreed on what, precisely, painters and sculptors should imitate); Cicero thought that writers should imitate the style of other writers—though the term “style,” from the Latin stilus, the instrument of writing, which Cicero chose by metonymy to signify a personal way of writing, did not gain currency in English until much later. At the start of the modern age, a Renaissance humanist was a specialist in the imitation of Cicero’s Latin, a professional writer who tried to use Cicero’s words and phrases to express ideas that did not exist in Cicero’s times. Renaissance humanists developed highly sophisticated compositional strategies for that purpose; these in turn influenced Renaissance architects, who likewise were often tasked with making their new buildings look somewhat ancient—thus inaugurating a mode of composition explicitly meant to transfer recognizable abstract looks, or tones, between different contents. Around that time, Italian Renaissance painter Giorgio Vasari started using the term “manner” to signify what in the eighteenth century came to be known as taste and, in the nineteenth century, as style—when style became one of the cornerstones of the new discipline of art history.

There are many reasons why modernist artists, designers in particular, may have felt averse to ideas of imitations and style, which had dominated nineteenth-century European art theory. If form follows function, the imitation of traditional forms in the absence of their original functions is a mistake or worse; from a modernist viewpoint, the Victorian “battle of the styles,” and the stylistic eclecticism that followed, epitomized all that had gone wrong in architecture since the beginning of the Industrial Revolution. Compounding such functionalist stances, many twentieth-century architects were still under the spell of the myth of the Romantic, Promethean creator; visionary geniuses, à la Howard Roark, do not follow precedent or nature. That said, the founding fathers of architectural modernism did not jettison the notion of style altogether; Le Corbusier, for example, aimed to create a “new” architectural style, and in the early ’30s in the US, modernism itself famously became a “style”—an “international” one. An all-out crusade against the idea of style only appears to have gained traction in the ’70s and ’80s—it was a late modernist rather than modernist project. This is when all imitation came to be seen as identical copy, hence plagiarism, and art theory and literary criticism had to bring in a panoply of synonyms, circumlocutions, and euphemisms to discuss “imitation” without saying so: inspiration, influence (often associated with “anxiety”), sensibility, inclination, affinity, approach, etc. As an alternative to classical imitation, which entailed fusion and transfiguration, poststructuralist linguistics in the ’70s invented the notion of intertextuality, a supposedly new form of cut-and-paste composition where the only inevitable reference to precedent is a collage of fragments or citations extracted from their original context and conspicuously, if not incongruously, repurposed.5 Postmodern architects of the time did the same all too often—apparently oblivious to the fact that collages and readymades were, and remain, quintessentially modernist inventions.6

There is therefore a certain irony in that the latest avatar of electronic technologies may now foster a revival of art theory tropes that twentieth-century modernism tried to eliminate from the visual culture of the machine-made environment. Imitation and style, which modernists had rejected from art theory, are coming back to art practice through the window of technology. The problem is that, since imitation and style have been absent from most critical discourse in the visual arts for the past two generations, we are all now, collectively—but particularly in the Eurocentric, modernist West—a bit out of practice, and we don’t know how to deal with this unexpected and subreptitious revival of some traditional and long-vilipended ways of making images.8 Classical theorists, then classicists, knew full well that all creation necessarily includes some awareness, if not acknowledgment, of precedent; that all invention is predicated on some form of assimilation, or, indeed, imitation (and this includes repudiation, which is imitation in reverse). Out of this realization came, over time, an entire encyclopedia of aesthetic and cognitive theories aimed at honing and promoting the best practices of imitation. As technology now begins to automate imitation, thus endorsing and generalizing its uses, we must revive some critical awareness of what imitation means, how it works, and how we can work with it. As with all tools, artificial intelligence, whether generative or not, can only be as intelligent as the tasks to which we put it.

Mario Carpo is the Reyner Banham Professor of Architectural Theory and History at the Bartlett School of Architecture, University College London, and professor of architectural theory at Die Angewandte (the University of Applied Arts), Vienna.

