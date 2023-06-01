Amy Taubin on Ken Jacobs

Ken Jacobs, Orchard Street, 1955/2014, 16 mm transferred to HD video, color, silent, 27 minutes 20 seconds.

THE VISIONARY American moving-image maker Ken Jacobs has created an extraordinarily large body of work that is at once varied and obsessive. The task of exhibiting a selection of close to seventy time-based image and sound pieces that range in length from less than a minute to ninety minutes—not to mention drawings, paintings, and epigrammatic and instructional writings—boggles the mind. But curator and archivist Andrew Lampert, working with New York University’s 80WSE gallery, has devised a brilliant strategy not only to show nearly a third of Jacobs’s movies and some of his drawings as well, but also to illuminate the liminal condition of the moving image in contemporary art.

“Ken Jacobs: Up the Illusion” is a site-specific installation located in the gallery’s annex—the street-level glass-enclosed showcase on the corner of Broadway and East Tenth Street in Manhattan—where you can window-shop Jacobs’s oeuvre, playing 24-7 on digital monitors. These are not excerpts but entire movies, which can be accessed via QR codes so that you can watch and listen to them as you navigate the city where Jacobs has lived for ninety years, and which is the inspiration for much of his work. Or, if you prefer a more concentrated viewing experience, you can stream the films from the gallery’s website at home. The exhibition is divided into three installments, each running for approximately ten weeks. (Jacobs is already shooting and editing new work specifically related to the corner of Broadway and Tenth for inclusion in later installments.) There will also be screenings at theatrical venues in New York, the Roxy Cinema and Brooklyn’s Light Industry.

Ken Jacobs, Two Wrenching Departures, 2006, 16 mm transferred to HD video, black-and-white, sound, 89 minutes 46 seconds. Jack Smith.

Beginning as a painter in the 1950s, Jacobs became a devotee of Hans Hofmann’s theory of “push and pull,” which holds that the composition of colors and shapes within an abstract painting can create the illusion of a dynamic three-dimensional space and thereby add the dimension of time—namely, the time it takes the eye to perceive depth. All of Jacobs’s work invokes the ecstasy of seeing in 3D—on canvases, on screens, and in what we call real life. He manipulates his own films and other people’s to make the wonders of deep space more apparent. Unlike most filmmakers, who shape time through narrative, and unlike the avant-garde giant Stan Brakhage, who pioneered techniques for contracting space to privilege the present moment of perception, Jacobs has modified analog projectors and cameras—and, since 1999, used digital process—to discover worlds within less than a second of film. (The patent for his “Eternal­ism” process is displayed in one of the windows on the Broadway side.)

Orchard Street (1955/2014) is the earliest movie in the exhibition. Inspired by James Agee, Helen Levitt, and Janice Loeb’s now-classic documentary In the Street (1948), Jacobs acquired a 16-mm camera in the mid-’50s and set out to record, with the same absence of editorializing achieved in In the Street, the outdoor frenzy of selling all manner of goods—fish, high-end leather accessories, secondhand clothing and such—to a New York City melting pot of shoppers. That Orchard Street has vanished, and the present-day Canal Street peddlers and purchasers of ersatz designer handbags belong to a world that is of only passing interest to Jacobs, whose identification with Eastern European Jewish immigrant culture is fundamental to his life’s work. What this exhibition makes plain is how much of Jacobs’s oeuvre is prefigured in Orchard Street. He does not yet have the dexterity with the handheld camera that would be fully and furiously realized in the exquisite framing and reframing of buildings being torn down in The Sky Socialist (filmed in 1964–66 and finally edited in 2019, thanks to digitalization). But Jacobs’s fascination with the ordinary movement of faces and bodies as performance and his attraction to portraiture is evident, as is his dedication to making the third dimension—the marriage of space and time—the defining condition of filmed moving images. There is a close-up in the first half minute of Orchard Street of eyeglasses arranged on a spinning circular rack that also bears handwritten signage entreating us to COME UP! COME UP! It looks as if it were made with 3D technology.

Ken Jacobs, Nissan Ariana Window, 1968, 16 mm transferred to HD video, color, silent, 15 minutes 32 seconds.

New York’s Museum of Modern Art, which has acquired Jacobs’s moving-image archive, will install Orchard Street along with two more Jacobs movies in its fourth-floor midcentury gallery in November. Context matters, and it’s for major museums to place moving-image artists such as Jacobs—or Bruce Conner, or Arthur Jafa, or Joan Jonas—in the same rooms as great painters, sculptors, and still photographers. (Let’s leave aside MoMA’s retrograde, intellectually grandiose “Signals: How Video Transformed the World” show, currently occupying the entire sixth floor and drawn from the museum’s video collection, most of which should have remained in storage.) Context matters differently in “Ken Jacobs: Up the Illusion,” where the arrangement of monitors in each window generates connections across decades and between analog and digital recording and editing. Take, for example, that rotary eyeglass rack in Orchard Street and the most dazzling and kinetic piece in this installment, When Timofeev Moves Everything Moves (2022). The later piece shows a skateboarder in flickering, pulsating slow motion, working his balancing-act magic across and up and over steps and concrete blocks in a fenced-in playground that also pulsates—expanding, contracting, and spinning in opposition to the skater. The titular skater is Viktor Timofeev, one of three assistants—the other two are Antoine Catala and Nisi Jacobs (his daughter)—digital engineers, coders, and editors who have worked with Jacobs for the past two decades on his “Eternalisms,” some of which are transpositions of his analog film double projection “Nervous System” and “Nervous Magic Lantern” live performances (more than forty titles between 1975 and 2010), others based in twenty-first-century digital footage. One might speculate that every moving image Jacobs has either shot or reclaimed from the refuse bin of film history will be reborn as an Eternalism, whereby three-dimensionality is digitally streamlined and intensified. As he explains, he and Flo (his wife Florence Jacobs, né Karpf) no longer lug around two analytic projectors, and no one needs 3D glasses. Even one-eyed people can see Eternalisms in 3D.

View of “Ken Jacobs: Up the Illusion,” 2023, 80 Washington Square East, Broadway Windows Gallery, New York. Foreground: When Timofeev Moves Everything Moves, 2022. Photo: Carter Seddon.

If the desire to produce multidimensional moving images subtends all of Jacobs’s work, that obsession is seldom presented as an abstraction. Jacobs is a representational motion-picture maker who works in many genres: portraiture, cityscapes, performance, the rescue and investigation of existing images, and even the political (anti-capitalist, anti-fascist) analysis of historical events and conditions. Nissan Ariana Window (1968) is a 16-mm “home movie” transferred to digital but without the Eternalism process. Almost embarrassing in its directness but self-consciously staged in the way that portraiture in painting is staged, the film depicts Flo during her pregnancy with her and Ken’s first child and then the child (Nisi Jacobs) during her first year. It’s unlikely that Jacobs has ever made a work that is not confrontational, but standing on Tenth Street, looking through a window at a monitor displaying an extreme close-up of Flo Jacobs’s lactating breast, I felt as though any minute someone would call the cops to shut down the exhibition, the way the cops shut down a screening of Jack Smith’s Flaming Creatures (1963) and arrested the programmer (Jonas Mekas), the theater manager (Ken), and the ticket taker (Flo).

Jacobs met Smith and Smith’s friend Bob Fleischner around 1956. Smith performed for Jacobs’s and Fleisch­ner’s cameras, and Jacobs used Fleischner’s footage of Smith in the supremely underground image/sound collage Blonde Cobra (1959–63). This fragile collaboration is memorialized in Two Wrenching Departures, first shown as a “Nervous System” live projection a few months after Smith’s and Fleischner’s deaths, in 1989, then transferred to DVD in the mid-’90s and now a nearly ninety-minute Eternalism comprising a staggered and staggering performance by two ghosts who refuse to leave the mind’s eye. Ken had already absorbed the influences of Smith and Fleischner when, in 1960, he met a painting student, Karpf, who was already fascinated by avant-garde film. They soon became a couple and married in the mid-’60s. I’ve written elsewhere about her essential contributions to Ken Jacobs’s work, particularly as a performer in his “Shadow Plays” and the live “Nervous System” projections (none of which are presented in this exhibition in their original form). But her presence is everywhere in “Ken Jacobs: Up the Illusion.” The greatest show in New York this summer and winter would not have been possible without her.

Amy Taubin is a contributing editor of Artforum.