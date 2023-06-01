Zoë Hitzig on Bennett Miller

Bennett Miller, Untitled, 2022–23, ink-jet print, 14 1⁄4 × 14 1⁄4".

DALL-E WANTS TO CLAIM a place in the relentless history of human ingenuity. Some of the earliest recorded images made by humans were cave paintings of bison and shamans in bird masks. In Bennett Miller’s show at Gagosian in New York this past spring, we saw a herd of buffalo and a dancing Native American with a feather in his cap and a wing in lieu of an arm. Miller’s prints are nauseating. Perhaps it’s motion sickness? The works ricochet backward and forward in time. With imperfections that suggest an image made not long after the invention of the camera—sepia tones, blurred margins, splotchy processing—each piece looks like an old photograph.

But these images are not photographs and they are not old. An Oscar-nominated film director (Moneyball, Foxcatcher, Capote), Miller produced these pictures by feeding text into a twelve-billion-parameter model trained on hundreds of millions of images. They depict children who never existed, clouds of smoke emanating from no explosion, buffalo that never did roam. Though almost convincing, representationally, the images are glitchy. There are anatomical distortions, violations of physical laws, unidentifiable and implausible objects—aleatoric features we’ll soon recognize as signal imperfections of images produced by early text-to-image deep-learning models.

To overcome motion sickness, it helps to look straight ahead at a fixed point on the horizon. But these images offer no fixed point. They make clear that we’re not even sure which direction we’re headed, and we certainly don’t know who is driving. OpenAI, which developed DALL-E, was founded as a nonprofit research lab in 2015 with a high-minded mission statement: “to advance digital intelligence in the way that is most likely to benefit humanity as a whole, unconstrained by a need to generate financial return.” In 2019, the organization transitioned into a for-profit company.

Bennett Miller, Untitled, 2022–23, ink-jet print, 33 3⁄4 × 33 3⁄4".

In three of Miller’s prints, blurry figures appear in midair, jumping or falling from a great height. What seems to be a woman dressed for a picnic goes feetfirst off a rock. Another woman tumbles headfirst off a cliff beside what may be a waterfall. A third figure, half naked and half in shadow, floats by a desert rock formation, arms outstretched as if to belly flop out of the frame. A pair of hot-air balloons and a wooden submarine ask if DALL-E is also a product of the human desire to conquer new heights and depths. An atomic mushroom cloud reminds us how we learned to engineer mass death by cutting off the body’s ability to make new cells.

In an attempt to orient myself, I give DALL-E some prompts of my own. With my free trial on OpenAI, I type in “early photograph of” alongside “child with windswept hair” and “dancing Native American” and “person falling off of a cliff.” These inputs produce a stable of images that match the haunting tone of Miller’s. But none of mine are as subtle in their dizzying unreality. I try a few more prompts. Then I run out of free credits.

Zoë Hitzig is a writer and economist based in Boston. Her second collection of poems, Not Us Now, is forthcoming from Changes Press in 2024.