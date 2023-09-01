Boris Groys on Ilya Kabakov

Ilya Kabakov with his 1983–84 The Man Who Flew into Space from His Apartment, New York, August 1988. Photo: Marty Lederhandler/AP.

WHEN I MET ILYA KABAKOV for the first time, in 1977, he was already the central figure of Moscow’s unofficial art milieu. He was respected and admired not only as an artist but also as a profound and insightful commentator on the art process. His studio, at the top of a six-floor building on Sretensky Boulevard in the center of Moscow, was a place of philosophical and art-historical lectures, poetry readings, and informal meetings of artists and literati. To reach this studio, one had to climb the whole way up from the ground floor to the attic (no elevator!) via a staircase that was often dimly lit and partially covered in garbage. Nevertheless, the usually nervous and capricious artists and poets of Moscow readily made this effort to be warmly greeted by Kabakov—and immediately involved by him in an amiable conversation. Time and again, Kabakov invited his friends over to show them his new works. He not only showed them but commented on them. Comments from the audience were also welcome—and even implicitly required.

Kabakov is mostly known in the West as an author of large-scale installations. These installations have some recognizable commonalities: Full of images and of commentaries on those images, they are narrative in structure, imposing on their visitors a certain order to be accepted and followed. Now, it seems to me that it is difficult to understand and rightly appreciate these specific qualities of Kabakov’s installations without taking into consideration the conditions under which he produced and exhibited his work before the disintegration of the Soviet Union and his immigration to the US. During the Soviet time, Kabakov was a very successful children’s-book illustrator. He illustrated about 150 books that were widely distributed in the country. But he could not publicly exhibit his own personal art because it did not fit the conventions of socialist realism. At that time, the division between the official and unofficial art milieus was clear enough: One either followed the official line or one didn’t. In the latter case, one could make art but not show it publicly. This division cut through Kabakov’s work: As a book illustrator, he accommodated himself to the official criteria of the permissible, but as an independent, unofficial artist, he remained confined to his studio. In fact, Kabakov’s illustrations are quite charming and by no means ideological. But he always denied them the status of being his “own” works. For him, only the works that he showed in his own, private space to his guests were truly his own.

Ilya Kabakov, Top and Bottom, 2015, oil on canvas, 44 1⁄8 × 77 1⁄8". © Ilya Kabakov/Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York/VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn.

Kabakov’s “total installations,” as he called them, are the results of his attempts to re-create this private space inside the anonymous spaces of the Western art institutions. In 1988, he told me that he was shocked by the neutral, generic design and homogeneous lighting of New York galleries and museums and that he wanted to transform the space that he had been given to create his personal territory. And, indeed, the visitor to Kabakov’s installations always had a feeling of entering a foreign realm that allows one to cross its borders but functions according to rules that remain obscure to outsiders. Often, the installations generated a visual and textual overkill, confronting spectators with a mass of images and texts that they were incapable of processing during the standard time of an exhibition visit. The baroque lighting made it even more difficult because some parts of the installations were only dimly illuminated. Visitors were confronted with a space that did not allow itself to be completely owned by their gaze. The tension between the privacy of the individual artist’s space and its institutional context is well demonstrated by the famous “toilet” that Kabakov built in the courtyard of Kassel’s Museum Fridericianum for Documenta 9: a private apartment inside the public toilet. Obviously, it was a microcosm of the Fridericianum itself, where every artist got his or her space, which visitors could enter to satisfy their aesthetic urges.

He used his studio as a space of reflection on the everyday reality and mass culture in which he lived. As an unofficial artist, he analyzed his own role as an official artist.

George Kiesewalter, Ilya Kabakov, Joseph Backstein, and Dmitri Prigov at Kabakov’s studio, Moscow, ca. 1984–85.

However, while Kabakov always tried to build his own world, he never insisted on stylistic originality in his images and texts. On the contrary, during his Soviet time, he used his studio as a space of reflection on the everyday reality and mass culture in which he lived and in which he participated as a book illustrator. As an unofficial artist, he analyzed his own role as an official artist. Kabakov’s discovery of his own artistic problematic came at the beginning of the 1970s, with the series of albums “Ten Characters,” 1972–78. Each of these albums looks like a book with loose pages, telling in words and images the history of an imaginary artist who lives on the margins of society and whose work is neither recognized nor preserved. The images, allegedly produced by the artist-characters, are accompanied by captions in which their friends and relatives comment on the work. Each album concludes with a white page announcing the death of the protagonist. The private visions with which the heroes of the albums are obsessed refer in many cases to the glorious history of twentieth-century modern art. But the artistic execution of the albums themselves recalls the aesthetic of Kabakov’s Soviet children’s-book illustrations; the modernist visions of the heroes are subverted by the trivial visual language through which they are manifested. The textual commentaries bear witness to all the possible misunderstandings to which art is necessarily exposed. The albums are wonderfully poetic, full of earnest artistic pathos. But they also betray the fear of their protagonists, and of Kabakov himself: namely, that their works will remain disregarded, be thrown into the garbage, erased from cultural memory. In “The Origin of the Work of Art” (1936–37), Martin Heidegger argues that the creation and preservation of an artwork belong together. Now, Kabakov hoped for but never really believed in the preservation of his works. An obvious reason for this fear of oblivion was his position as an unofficial artist outside the Soviet system of art representation and musealization. But to an even greater degree, he felt that the growth of mass society, mass culture, and mass communication all over the world renders the survival of an individual artistic gesture increasingly improbable.

Ilya Kabakov, Die Toilette (“Leben in der Toilette”) (The Toilet [“Life in the Toilet”]), 1992, mixed media. Installation view, Museum Fridericianum, Kassel. From Documenta 9. © Ilya Kabakov/Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York/VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn.

Characteristically enough, the first large installation that Kabakov made after his arrival in the West was also called “Ten Characters.” In this installation, first shown in its entirety at Ronald Feldman Fine Arts in New York in 1988, the works that Kabakov had for the most part created in Russia over the preceding decades were distributed among ten different fictitious authors, who were described as lonely, isolated people practicing their art in the seclusion of small rooms inside a communal apartment. For them, a crowded everyday coexistence was coupled with complete inner isolation. Here, the albums became rooms—but abandoned ones. Visitors were confronted with the remnants of a life that belonged to the past. The key room in the installation was that of a man who collected all kinds of garbage: worn-out everyday things that became useless without being made aesthetically attractive. Later, Kabakov depicted this becoming-garbage of Soviet culture in his installation School No. 6, 1993, at the Chinati Foundation in Marfa—one of the very few of the artist’s installations still on display.

The temporal character of installations always irritated Kabakov. That is why, later in his life, he increasingly turned to painting, with its promise of greater longevity—even if he still made installations, some of them site-specific, in coauthorship with his wife, Emilia Kabakov. However, his paintings likewise reveal traces of the Soviet past: neither ideology nor propaganda but, rather, a certain aesthetic, stylistic commonality that united different aspects of Soviet visual culture. In the Soviet Union, Kabakov repeatedly staged the symbolic dissolution and disappearance of this culture. But after its factual disappearance, Kabakov’s work became a rare reminder of the past. If, today, one were asked to describe what the Soviet space looked like, the best answer would be: like a Kabakov installation. n

Boris Groys is professor of Russian and Slavic studies at New York University.