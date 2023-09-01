Denise Koller on Ferdinand Hodler

Ferdinand Hodler, study for Blossoming, 1911–17, graphite, oil, paper, collage, 29 7⁄8 × 39 1⁄2". © Musée Jenisch Vevey.

IN 1985, Joseph Beuys offered his thoughts on the quintessential Swiss painter Ferdinand Hodler (1853–1918): “At bottom, he was a constructivist,” remarked the German artist. Beuys’s surprisingly apt characterization echoes a comment made seventy-four years earlier by Hodler’s contemporary Wassily Kandinsky. To him, Hodler’s work exemplified the “constructive aspirations” of painting, his compositions being “built” (gebaut) out of “the feeling of calm, the calm repetition, the quite uniform distribution.” Indeed, over the years, artists as temperamentally diverse as Puvis de Chavannes, Sophie Täuber-Arp, Louise Lawler, and Thomas Hirschhorn have engaged with the “constructed” nature—the distinct formal solidity—of Hodler’s paintings. And despite the fact that Hodler almost exclusively worked in two-dimensional media and never used the word construction to describe his compositions, his picture-making was a hands-on process, one of componere, a piecing-together of parts.

It is this understanding of composition as an act of literally building a picture that is at the heart of the exhibition “Ferdinand Hodler: Drawings—Selections from the Musée Jenisch Vevey,” organized by Isabelle Dervaux and now on view at New York’s Morgan Library & Museum. In addition to providing an account of Hodler’s working practice, revealing how his motifs are composed, the show offers Hodler as an artist for American audiences, fostering a certain “becoming public,” an Öffentlichwerden, of Switzerland’s most acclaimed modern painter.

Ferdinand Hodler, study for View into Infinity, 1913–15, oil on tracing paper mounted on paper and cardboard, 23 1⁄2 × 19 3⁄4". © Musée Jenisch Vevey.

Hodler was internationally recognized during his lifetime as one of Europe’s great artists, compared to Cézanne and van Gogh, yet he fell largely into obscurity outside of Switzerland following his death in 1918. Though regarded as a key figure of Symbolist and Expres-sionist painting, Hodler has remained on the periphery of public discourse, especially in the Anglosphere. In the United States, relatively few museums hold finished paintings by the artist in their collections. The exhibition at the Morgan seeks to rectify this absence but shifts the focus from Hodler the painter to Hodler the draftsman, presenting his psychologically charged, rigidly formalist oeuvre through some of his most private works.

Hodler’s drawing process was an open, ongoing search for the conceptual nucleus, or concetto, of his art.

Ferdinand Hodler, study for Day, ca. 1880–90s, graphite, pen, india ink, and wash on paper mounted on paper, 9 1⁄8 × 15 3⁄8". © Musée Jenisch Vevey.

Hodler considered himself a painter above all and made drawings only in the service of this medium, producing thousands of works on paper over the five decades of his career. Calling his compositional sketches a “shorthand of ideas” (sténogrammes d’idées), he saw these drawings as working tools; for most of his life, he didn’t exhibit or sell them. Hodler’s drawing process was an open, ongoing search for the conceptual nucleus, or concetto, of his art; Oskar Bätschmann has described this method as “orbit[ing] in spirals around his paintings.” While not a strategic undertaking as traditional academic training would have it (which understood the development of a composition as a deliberate, step-by-step procedure), his process was anything but chaotic. Hodler cared deeply about accurate representation and order within his art, and his close study and observation of nature went hand in hand with his use of measurement to enhance the precision of the human eye. (So obsessed with mathematical exactitude was the artist that he even took the measurements of his dying lover.)

Ferdinand Hodler, Portrait of Valentine Godé-Darel Dying, 1915, charcoal, graphite, and white chalk on paper, 12 3⁄4 × 19 3⁄4". © Musée Jenisch Vevey.

In a multistep process that grew increasingly elaborate over the course of his career, Hodler’s drawing drew, as it were, from different media and materials, iterating forms and details until he arrived at a final composition. Repetition was crucial to this method, as it was to Hodler’s artistic philosophy more broadly, which he theorized under the term “parallelism” (parallélisme). Based on a structure of rhythmic repetition known since antiquity that he encountered in the art writings of Charles Blanc, parallelism was, for him, “any form of repetition” manifested in the multiplication and symmetrical arrangement of his motifs. The simplicity inherent in this concept is most apparent in the streamlined nature of his drawings. Many consist of just a few lines and stick figures. Indeed, through this elemental austerity, Hodler aspired to expose a universal order of the cosmos, a “unity” (unité) underlying all of life. Line was indispensable to this visual essentializing.

As he prepared his compositions, Hodler would first study and sketch from nature, often using a framing device or so-called Dürer pane (described by Albrecht Dürer as a pane of glass deployed as a drawing apparatus to quickly capture the outline of a scene). He would then transfer his sketches via tracing paper, revising and manipulating them, multiplying them further, often cutting out pieces and gluing them together in collage-like assemblies. Given that most of his paintings are monumental in size, he would also enlarge his figures with grids, which are often still visible in his finished works. Using a compositional grid allowed Hodler to geometrize nature, reduce its three dimensions to a pictorial sign, and render this sign on the two-dimensional surface of his support. The grid, an inherently modernist device, thus severed his art’s links to naturalism and informed a certain figurative abstraction that theorists like Peter Bürger identified in Hodler’s work.

Ferdinand Hodler, fragment from a version of Day, 1899, oil on canvas, 44 1⁄8 × 25 3⁄8". © Musée Jenisch Vevey.

In their provisional state, Hodler’s drawings stand in stark contrast to the highly finished paintings; schematic lineaments of pencil and charcoal confront highly detailed, ornamental shapes of vibrant color. While his canvases present themselves as being carefully composed, the drawings show a greater degree of density, energy, and control, inviting dynamism into the picture. As a direct trace of the artist’s hand, drawing has long been associated with a certain presentism. Hodler’s compatriot and contemporary Paul Klee spoke of the drawn line’s instantaneous character: “An active line that strolls along freely, a walk for a walk’s sake. The agent is a point, shifting its position forward.” The immediacy of the drawn line persists in the moment of its revelation. As Norman Bryson wrote in reference to Klee, drawing “always exists in the present tense, in the time of its unfolding, the ongoing time of a present that constantly presses forward.” The painted image, by contrast, presents the viewer with a completed object created in the past, with time brought to a standstill inside the frame: “If painting presents Being, the drawn line presents Becoming.”

Looking at Hodler’s drawings at the Morgan alongside eight of his paintings thus offers an opportunity to engage with his oeuvre in a new way; by undoing his works’ completeness, the show opens the gaze and draws the works closer to the viewer’s present. The exhibition thereby provides an active rehearsal of Hodler’s compositional method, incorporating the audience into the very process of building a picture. The construction of meaning takes place in the moment of reception.

“Ferdinand Hodler: Drawings—Selections from the Musée Jenisch Vevey” is on view thorugh October 1 at the Morgan Library & Museum, New York.

Denise Koller is a writer and art historian in Cambridge, MA.