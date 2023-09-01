J. Hoberman on Nadja Millner-Larsen’s Up Against the Real

Ben Morea, Red Eclipse, 1965, house paint on canvas, 56 × 56".

Up Against the Real: Black Mask from Art to Action, by Nadja Millner-Larsen, University of Chicago Press, 2023. 288 pages.

THERE ARE MANY PATHS through the radical arts of the 1960s. Nadja Millner-Larsen’s Up Against the Real: Black Mask from Art to Action takes one back alley and turns it into a bustling boulevard.

Her central figure: Ben Morea, artist-activist and acolyte of the Living Theatre and of East Village anarchist Murray Bookchin; member of Aldo Tambellini’s anti-commodification mixed-media Group Center; cofounder of the Neo-Dada provocateurs known as Black Mask (their name likely referencing the 1920s pulp magazine as well as eliding Franz Fanon’s Black Skin, White Masks); and de facto leader of Up Against the Wall Motherfuckers (UAW/MF), the notorious “street gang with an analysis.” Born in 1941 and largely raised in Hell’s Kitchen, Morea, a teenage heroin addict and aspiring jazz musician, was serving time in a prison rehabilitation center when an art therapist turned him on to painting. Inspired by the Abstract Expressionists as well as by his readings of Carl Jung and Joseph Campbell, Morea based much of his early work—iconic, often monochromatic abstractions—on a single circular form. Like the work of Jordan Belson, these totemic paintings anticipate the hippie modernism that would reach its oppressive apogee in Timothy Leary’s multimedia Death of the Mind (1966) and George Lucas’s movie mythos—but Morea was not exactly a hippie.

As a member of Group Center, Morea contributed to the pioneering mixed-media assault Black Zero. Conceived by Tambellini as a meditation on blackness, the piece was first performed as part of the late-1965 New Cinema Festival organized by Jonas Mekas and John Brockman, an epochal event that was the forerunner of Andy Warhol’s Exploding Plastic Inevitable. Slides and films were projected on dancers, canvases, and, in some iterations, an expanding black balloon. A blinding shaft of white light was directed at the audience. Umbra poet Calvin Hernton declaimed his Harlem-riot-inspired “Jitterbugging in the Streets.” Jazz musicians Bill Dixon and Alan Silva improvised on trumpet and bass, while Morea’s “clamorous machines” added to a cacophony described by one reviewer as “a buzz saw gone berserk.”

Black Zero’s sensory overload was influenced more by the theories of László Moholy-Nagy than by those of Marshall McLuhan. Experiencing what he called a “theatre of the senses,” Village Voice theater critic Michael Smith was receptive yet confounded. “The eyes can’t cope with the data and the sense of space goes vague; meanwhile wild sounds have deadened the sense of time. It made me high. It also made me sleepy. . . . For audiences at any future performances of ‘Black Zero,’ I think the secret ingredient is LSD.”

As mind-blowing as Black Zero may have been, Millner-Larsen has chosen a different entry point to her story: Black Mask’s debut, arguably the decade’s first great example of Conceptual art as political theater. In autumn 1966, with The Death of the Mind installed in the future Fillmore East on Second Avenue and Warhol’s Chelsea Girls drawing record crowds to the Film-Makers’ Cinematheque, Black Mask sent out a press release announcing that on Monday, October 10, at 12:30 p.m., they would “close the Museum of Modern Art,” explaining that this action, taken with America embarked upon a “path of total destruction,” signaled the opening of a new front: “We seek a total revolution . . . LET THE STRUGGLE BEGIN.”

Obligingly, the spooked museum shut itself down. Morea and his Group Center cohort Ron Hahne and their friend Everett Shapiro simply showed up at MoMA’s entrance, unfurled a banner with the stenciled message MUSEUM CLOSED, and distributed leaflets: “DESTROY THE MUSEUMS—our struggle cannot be hung on walls.”

MoMA served Morea as the art world’s prime establishment beast. The October 10 Happening had a precedent in Group Center’s 1962 demonstrations outside the museum and would be followed by the critic Gene Swenson’s picketing of the museum with a question-mark sign; the kinetic sculptor Takis’s removal of one of his artworks from a MoMA show; the Art Workers Coalition’s sit-in in the sculpture garden; and the Guerilla Art Action Group’s mess-making.

Up Against the Wall Motherfuckers leaflet, 1968.

Assuming the mantle of Berlin Dada (whose primary spokesman, Dr. Richard Huelsenbeck, was alive and well and living in New York), Black Mask provided a theoretical cover for a broad international tendency that included the No!art group, Destruction artists, the Viennese Actionists, and the more confrontational members of Fluxus (not that they necessarily wanted it). The Black Mask position was made explicit in the first issue of their self-titled periodical, sold for a nickel at an NYU symposium, “What Is Art Today?” Morea’s heckling (“a shattering experience for museum directors and curators,” per the East Village Other) complemented the group’s blunt demand for—as Millner-Larsen puts it—“the complete ruination of bourgeois culture.” (By way of example, Black Mask disrupted a Jean Arp show at a Fifty-Seventh Street gallery and ambushed poet Kenneth Koch with a mock assassination mid-reading at St. Mark’s Church.)

Opening in March 1968, MoMA’s overly formalist, historically obtuse, and apolitical “Dada, Surrealism and Their Heritage” (by which the museum meant mainly the New York School) was a magnet for Neo-Dada shenanigans. But by then, further radicalized by the Newark Insurrection, Black Mask had turned to political theater—or rather, instrumentalized political theater—renaming themselves Up Against the Wall Motherfuckers after a line in Amiri Baraka’s poem “Black People!” Black Mask had no Black members; UAW/MF (which identified with the Lower East Side community) did have members of color and thought of itself as sharing a common struggle with the Black Panther Party. For their first act, during the February 1968 New York garbage strike, the Motherfuckers transported uncollected garbage from the Lower East Side up to Lincoln Center, where they dumped it into the fountain.

UAW/MF took urban detritus as their material, as Tambellini and Ralph Ortiz, not to mention Mark di Suvero and Claes Oldenburg, had in the early ’60s. But the garbage event (which one group member called a “cultural exchange”) was a provocatively empty gesture. The Motherfuckers, as Millner-Larsen points out, “refused to offer a coherent intervention in the name of the disenfranchised.” They identified neither with the striking sanitation workers nor with those in the community working to clean up the city, which that spring included the more civic-minded elements of another newly hatched, LSD-fueled East Village cadre, the Yippies.

Where the Yippies sought and thrived on media attention, the Motherfuckers preferred the propaganda of the deed—although their garbage event did provide material for the guerrilla filmmakers of the Newsreel group. A few weeks after the garbage strike, UAW/MF helped precipitate a bloody police riot during the great Grand Central Terminal “Yip-In” with an attack on the station clock, then turned up two days later to razz the swells attending the preview of MoMA’s Surrealism exhibit.

As self-appointed representatives of the Community, the Motherfuckers took some ideas from San Francisco’s millennialist (and mellower) Diggers, operating neighborhood switchboards and crash pads for runaways. Other ideas came from the Black Panthers, themselves masters of political theater. Setting up a community patrol with the playful acronym ACID (Action Council for Immediate Defense, or Information Distribution), the Motherfuckers cast themselves, in Millner-Larsen’s phrase, as “protagonists in their own countercultural drama.”

The Lower East Side merged with the third world as the Motherfuckers fought turf wars with the local pigs over St. Marks Place. Indeed, Morea inspired his own cartoon avatar, Trashman, a black-clad agent of the Sixth International created by Spain Rodriguez for the East Village Other in a strip set in a rubble-strewn fascist future Amerikkka. (Despite this homage, UAW/MF received much more favorable coverage and space to do their art thing in Rat, the most political of the underground weeklies.)

In April 1968, UAW/MF participated in the Columbia University strike, joining the SDS occupation. Though dismissive of students and critical of SDS, they briefly became—seemingly for their own amusement—a gadfly chapter. Their most dramatic piece, executed during a season of political theater that brought Yayoi Kusama’s continuous naked Happenings, the triumphant production of Richard Schechner’s Dionysus in 69, and the tumultuous return of the Living Theatre, was a bid for community control of Bill Graham’s new rock palace, the Fillmore East. The Battle of the Fillmore, played out over a period of months in late 1968, can be seen as an extended performance intended, as Millner-Larsen notes, to liquidate the idea of performance as “an autonomous cultural product.” Life, not art.

Graham prevailed, at the cost of a broken nose, but wild man Morea takes credit for cutting the fence and allowing the hippie masses into Woodstock the following summer. A few months later, he would leave New York for rural New Mexico. Living for years off the grid, he would eventually resume painting. (New York’s White Columns and Boo-Hooray have hosted shows.)

Academic throat-clearing aside, Millner-Larsen’s book is lucidly written and densely reasoned. The author doesn’t romanticize Morea’s flame-throwing ideas; she takes them seriously. Up Against the Real is also impressively researched, with a bit more than two hundred pages of text followed by forty-five pages of notes. Given the airborne toxic event of the late ’60s, her book (more than a decade in the works) is a major reclamation project, not least in its final chapter. After detailing the Fillmore saga, the author concludes with a flashback to June 1968 to meditate on Morea’s comrade Valerie Solanas, the ultimate art-world terrorist, and her one-person group, SCUM (the Society for Cutting Up Men).

Like Dada or Black Mask, SCUM was less a political organization than an art project, albeit one with actual casualties. Motherfucker posters parodied the long-running Famous Artists School ad that attached Norman Rockwell’s signature to the slogan “We’re Looking for People Who Like to Draw,” substituting a holstered revolver for the avuncular Rockwell. The Motherfuckers stashed guns but did not use them. Solanas did.

Solanas’s attack on Warhol (an artist Morea loathed) was for him the ultimate Dada act. Black Mask staged a fake assassination; Solanas attempted a real one. Morea wrote a paean—“THE CAMP MASTER SLAIN BY THE SLAVE / AND AMERICA’S WHITE PLASTIC CATHEDRAL IS READY TO BURN”—that he distributed outside MoMA, where “Dada, Surrealism and Their Heritage” was enjoying its final few days. Dead end.

J. Hoberman is writing a book about underground movies and New York in the 1960s.