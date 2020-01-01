Curated by Rem Koolhaas and Troy Conrad Therrien

Following his 2014 Venice Biennale project and its stocktaking of architecture’s “global” condition, Koolhaas, with a host of collaborators, takes on another “mutant form of human coexistence”: the countryside. Eighty case studies of the rapid transformation of rural environments across the planet—ambiguously described in press materials as “non-urban”—will appear in the form of films, documents, and paintings, speaking not of our tired romance with bucolic landscapes but of artificial intelligence, automation, genetic engineering, tax incentives, and managerialism. The emergent financialization that haunted Koolhaas's Delirious New York (1978) has spread worldwide, increasingly integrating the “non-urban” into its economic disposition. Given architecture’s territorializing logics, the exhibition prompts us to question the political consequences of a turn to rural environments: What other forms of collective existence or disobedience can be read in the countryside?

— Felicity D. Scott