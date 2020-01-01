Curated by Ruba Katrib

Florid, bodacious, and unabashed—all words apropos to the work of Niki de Saint Phalle, an aristocratic dropout and unruly visionary. The first exhibition of her work at a New York museum will feature more than one hundred works, including sculpture, prints, and jewelry, as well as documentation of her public works, including original models for and photographs and drawings of Tarot Garden, open to the public since 1998. Inspired by Antoni Gaudí’s Park Güell in Barcelona and Ferdinand Cheval’s Le Palais Idéal in southeastern France, and surely influenced by Simon Rodia’s Watts Towers in Los Angeles, the artist began building out her storied fourteen-acre sculpture park in central Italy in 1978 with a bountiful array of figures from the tarot deck, all rendered in plaster and gleaming mosaic atop of Etruscan ruins.

— Paige K. Bradley