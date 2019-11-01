Eduardo Navarro
Pivô
There’s something phantasmagoric about garments hanging on display without any bodies to fill them. In the Argentinean artist Eduardo Navarro’s “Instant Weather Prediction,” white outfits hemmed in silver, resembling rudimentary three-piece space suits, were exhibited in small groups throughout Pivô’s concrete-clad exhibition spaces, which were designed by Oscar Niemeyer to complement the exterior of the institution’s home, the iconic S-shaped Copan Building in São Paulo. Navarro’s outfits were displayed spread-eagled on abstract wire mannequin-like structures; each nylon muumuu had two large holes on either side and was crowned by a cloth hood and a headdress in the shape of a horizontal cone.
As a project, Instant Weather Prediction, 2019, comprises more than just this show; it encompasses the artist’s wider research on the relations between natural phenomena and human experience. For
Artforum print subscribers have full access to this article. If you are a subscriber, sign in below.
Not registered for artforum.com?
SUBSCRIBE NOW for only $50 a year—65% off the newsstand price—and receive the print magazine plus full online access to this issue and our archive.*
Order the PRINT EDITION of the November 2019 issue for $17 or the ONLINE EDITION for $5.99.
* This rate applies to U.S. domestic subscriptions.