There’s something phantasmagoric about garments hanging on display without any bodies to fill them. In the Argentinean artist Eduardo Navarro’s “Instant Weather Prediction,” white outfits hemmed in silver, resembling rudimentary three-piece space suits, were exhibited in small groups throughout Pivô’s concrete-clad exhibition spaces, which were designed by Oscar Niemeyer to complement the exterior of the institution’s home, the iconic S-shaped Copan Building in São Paulo. Navarro’s outfits were displayed spread-eagled on abstract wire mannequin-like structures; each nylon muumuu had two large holes on either side and was crowned by a cloth hood and a headdress in the shape of a horizontal cone.

As a project, Instant Weather Prediction, 2019, comprises more than just this show; it encompasses the artist’s wider research on the relations between natural phenomena and human experience. For

— Camila Belchior