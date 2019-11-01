“FMSBWTÖZÄU PGGIV-..?MÜ (FOR STEPHEN FOSTER)”
Shane Campbell Gallery | South Loop
As was fitting for a show dedicated to a Dada scholar, “FMSBWTÖZÄU PGGIV-..?MÜ (FOR STEPHEN FOSTER)” examined the disruptive capacities of invented languages and the material qualities of letters, symbols, and words. The eponymous curator, historian, and writer, who died in 2018, was a professor emeritus in the School of Art and Art History at the University of Iowa and a mentor to the gallerist Shane Campbell, who is an alumnus of Foster’s department. Foster’s curatorial work included the influential exhibitions “The Avant-Garde and the Text,” cocurated with Estera Milman at the Visual Studies Workshop in Rochester, New York, in 1988, and “Dada Artifacts,” held at the University of Iowa Stanley Museum of Art in Iowa City in 1978. This group exhibition honored Foster’s research with levity by gathering contemporary and historic works that deploy abstruse phraseology and textual experimentation
