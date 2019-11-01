Letícia Ramos
Mendes Wood DM | New York
During Letícia Ramos’s first solo exhibition in the US this past summer, smoke from tens of thousands of fires in the Amazon rain forest darkened the city of São Paulo, where the artist lives. Emmanuel Macron, the president of France, criticized the Brazilian government’s seeming apathy regarding the devastation; in turn, Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil’s president, railed against Macron’s outrage, calling his remarks the product of a colonialist mind-set. The ecological disaster and the evocation of European exploitation provided a fitting (if unfortunate) backdrop to “Resiliency and Reverberation,” Ramos’s show at Mendes Wood DM. Much of the work came out of the artist’s research into the economic and political repercussions of the 1755 earthquake in Lisbon, during the time when Brazil was a Portuguese colony. In three monumental photograms—Risco II (Risk II) and Risco IV (Risk IV), both 2018,
