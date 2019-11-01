“MAD,” a group exhibition at Assembly Room that featured the work of women artists, cohered around anger, or at least the idea of it. Per Angela Conant, who organized the show, anger “spreads easily from one susceptible entity to another,” like fire. The gallery is run by women and holds monthly meetings to bring female-identifying curators together. Yet the disparate works in the tiny Henry Street space weren’t only chosen according to theme; they were united by a low and reliable force: more blood than flame.

In all three of Haley Hughes’s oil paintings, fire was both a character and a force. Her hand is fast, and her motifs—bombs, blazes, and people—merge into wild conflagrations. The artist’s Just because it’s not happening here doesn’t mean it’s not happening, 2014, draws us in toward the work’s vortical center: the White House, painted black. All of the thumb-headed figures in the

— Sasha Frere-Jones