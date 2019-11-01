There was a time when the designation “LA art” actually meant something, not because the art of this region ever hewed to a definable style but because it was relatively style-free, peripheral to what was recognized as art at all. This “outsider” history of the scene is easily overstated, to be sure, but serviceable. This was especially true in its earliest days, during the 1960s, when Pippa Garner, then Philip Garner (the artist underwent gender reassignment surgery in 1993) was still studying in the transportation design department at ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena. Garner opted for a career in fine art only later in life, in the ’70s, after serving in Vietnam, but the lingering perception is that she shifted gears swiftly, at no expense to her applied-art work.

Garner’s technical education coincided with the first authentically homegrown movements in art, Light and Space and

— Jan Tumlir