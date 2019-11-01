General George S. Patton was famous for many things, including his vicious, ugly temper and a taste for bespoke pistols with ivory handles, made by Smith & Wesson. In a painting by the self-taught artist Raynes E. Birkbeck—which appeared in “Scenes on the Move,” his solo show at the tiny Chinatown gallery Situations—the military hothead admittedly looks kinda hot, portrayed as a beefy, hirsute daddy who sports kneepads, tight shorts, wrist cuffs, and a Technicolor harness with a golden breastplate. Birkbeck, similarly attired, stands next to Patton. The artist’s engorged pink nipples contrast marvelously with his cocoa skin. Both men, ready to party, pose on the russet sands of a beach on a clear day—a picture of the good life.

Birkbeck, a lifelong New Yorker who was born in the Bronx in 1956, is a poet, painter, sculptor, and draftsman. This multihyphenate maker’s work illustrates a sci-fi

— Alex Jovanovich