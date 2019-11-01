Gathering sixteen of Sturtevant’s video works, this exhibition sought to connect the artist’s strategies in televisual media to younger generations’ production, consumption, and distribution of memes on the internet. Recommending these particular videos for this kind of re-reading was the fact that nearly all are less than five minutes long, and thus handily consumable.

Most of the works played on a bay of wall-mounted monitors, with the exception of one projected work and a pair of 2006 videos shown on two CRT cube monitors installed in the middle of the gallery. Both featured a short sequence of a white-gloved cartoon hand mechanically waving from the plump cleavage of a prosthetic ass. When all else was quiet, a faint conversation became audible: [male/female voices, sometimes in exaggerated accents]: “Hey! Any of you assholes out there?!”; [female voice, singsongy; telephone ringing in

— Andy Campbell