What does a rock want? In “Imaginary Explosions,” Caitlin Berrigan’s first solo exhibition in New York, the artist alluded to “mineral desires,” which made me wonder if stones are sentient things, always yearning beneath our feet. Her show offered up a chilly tale about a band of environmental saviors trying to commune with a geological consciousness in order to “become mineral”—to borrow a Deleuzian turn of phrase—a narrative that was strangely beautiful and poignant.

Two videos formed the crux of Berrigan’s presentation. Both were filled with esoteric scientific and theoretical terms that zoom by in rapid voice-overs that only sometimes correspond to their footage of natural landscapes, topographical renderings of geological formations in black-and-white, animated rocks, and throbbing orbs of light. Images of various electronic instruments, such as satellite dishes in a desert, which

— Ania Szremski