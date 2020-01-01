E’wao Kagoshima
Born in Niigata, Japan, in 1945, E’wao Kagoshima has been a New Yorker since 1976. Working in a manner that combined aspects of Symbolism and Pop into an unstable cocktail of seductive decadence and a (possibly naive?) cosmic consciousness, he made a discreet reputation for himself in the East Village of the ’80s when the artist, writer, and all-around impresario Nicolas Moufarrege drafted him into his self-proclaimed Mutant International, a group of artists who, when hymned in Moufarrege’s inimitably vatic and enthusiastic style, sound less like members of an art movement than like a bunch of rebel superheroes in some Marvel Comics remake of Farid ud-Din Attar’s twelfth-century allegorical poem The Conference of the Birds. Writing about Kagoshima’s work in 1983, Moufarrege observed that “an intensive life in one space provokes the desire for life in the other. Melting into the basic
