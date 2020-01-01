Enigmatic, hilarious, disorienting, and almost mythic, the four decades’ worth of work by the artist pseudonymously known as Lutz Bacher is unparalleled in its raw wit. Bacher had been working with fellow artist (and University of California, Irvine, professor) Monica Majoli to plan this solo exhibition until this past May, when she suddenly died of a heart attack, leaving Majoli to complete the installation. It’s hard to believe it was Bacher’s last.

Four works were spread over multiple spaces on the University of California’s Irvine campus. Moskva (Moscow), 2019, in many ways felt the most classically and pointedly Bacher: Nearly one hundred prints are composed from photocopied lines sliced from various novels featuring Russian spies; arrows and other marks further interrupt the page. The breathy cloak-and-dagger language tangles easily with the bitter slapstick of our current political

— Andrew Berardini