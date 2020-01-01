The pairing of Marnie Weber’s haunted collages with Justin John Greene’s macabre paintings plunged this viewer into a dark corner of the American psyche. For their two-person exhibition at Simon Lee, the Los Angeles–based artists presented an assortment of tableaux from the collective memory—reflecting on such themes as the Midwestern pastoral, girlhood innocence, boyhood violence, and urban anomie—and transported us to the scarier side of nostalgia.

For the past few years, Weber has developed a body of work—via music, films, performances and installations—with her Spirit Girls: a cast of characters inspired by Spiritualism, a religious movement with roots in nineteenth-century America, which posits that communications between the living and the dead are possible. Her feminine phantoms appear in collages made from photographs and acrylic paint, which situate the artist’s (Middle) American

— Tausif Noor