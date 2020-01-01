His may not yet be a household name, but Ronnie Landfield is one of the best abstract painters in America. Since the late 1960s, Landfield’s paintings have been defined by billowing stains of color, poured and loosely brushed onto canvases of monumental size. Although nearly all of his images invoke the metaphysical, his approach nonetheless extends the vital dialogue between landscape and abstraction explored by midcentury pioneers such as Richard Diebenkorn, Helen Frankenthaler, and Joan Mitchell. Filtered through Landfield’s optical unconscious, translucent swaths of color layered upon or adjacent to each other cannot help but suggest blustery skies, mist-enshrouded mountain ranges, converging fields, and crystalline bodies of water.

Landfield’s show, which commemorated the fiftieth anniversary of his debut exhibition at the David Whitney Gallery in New York in 1969, demonstrated both

— Ara Osterweil