Victims of pleasure, vehicles for pain: Human bodies tend to be at the mercy of violent desires—their own and those of others—in the work of Andra Ursuta. The artist has created X-ray-esque images of bound figures being sodomized by carrots, and once exhibited a blackened cast of her naked self, gaunt and collapsed like a peat-bog mummy, and splattered with suggestive white silicone. Sometimes her targets are implied: Stoner, 2013, involves a batting-cage pitching machine hurling rocks at a tiled wall with long hair emerging from the cracks. But if Ursuta has been dredging dark streams of consciousness for years, her discoveries never took such luminous, seductive form as in this recent exhibition.

At Ramiken, Ursuta’s new work, a tribe of gorgeous cast-glass sculptures that combine pieces of the artist’s body and inanimate objects, served as monuments to mortification. In Yoga Don’t Help

— Zoë Lescaze