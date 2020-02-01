Los Angeles

Haena Yoo, The Birth of Venus (detail), 2019, mixed media, 33 1&#8260;2 × 80 × 14 1&#8260;4".

Haena Yoo, The Birth of Venus (detail), 2019, mixed media, 33 1⁄2 × 80 × 14 1⁄4".

Erin Calla Watson and Haena Yoo

As It Stands

A tiny sculpture, resembling both an amulet and a mini crucifix, contained an image of a dog’s mutilated body, laser-etched into a heart-shaped hunk of dark crystal—the kind you might find at a Mexican five-and-dime around Valentine’s Day. The stone was attached to a rough-hewn pewter cast of a tongue depressor. Similarly crafted objects nearby depicted a nude woman holding her hand out to a dog and a row of bikini-clad models waiting to jump off a diving board.

These and other enigmatic works by Erin Calla Watson were on view in her two-person exhibition with Haena Yoo at As It Stands. Watson’s earlier pieces drew on the artist’s archive of her Playboy modeling days: Her photos were printed on ties and beach towels and other made-to-order goods in wry send-ups of consumerism and desire. Here, she turned from herself and complicated the critique. Watson tried to explain to me how the images

Christina Catherine Martinez

Sign-in to keep reading

Artforum print subscribers have full access to this article. If you are a subscriber, sign in below.

Not registered for artforum.com? Register here.

SUBSCRIBE NOW for only $50 a year—65% off the newsstand price—and receive the print magazine plus full online access to this issue and our archive.*

Order the PRINT EDITION of the February 2020 issue for $17 or the ONLINE EDITION for $5.99.

* This rate applies to U.S. domestic subscriptions.