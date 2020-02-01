Julie Mehretu
Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA)
FILLING TWO FLOORS of the Broad Contemporary Art Museum at lacma with more than seventy-five paintings, prints, and drawings, Julie Mehretu’s midcareer retrospective is a muscular, exuberant knockout. Expertly curated by Christine Y. Kim and Rujeko Hockley, the show brings together works made over the past two decades to argue for the artist’s central place within contemporary art, tracing the development of a politics of abstraction—an abstraction that is insistently black, insistently feminist, and, I contend, insistently queer. Mehretu practices a form of history painting, with some of the grandiose scale and a nod toward the storytelling typical of that genre, but reinvented from a minoritarian perspective to account for the dizzying dissolutions and ideological clashes of the present. Her canvases, richly layered and replete with visual incident, evoke a number of urgent
