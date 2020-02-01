Liz Magic Laser’s best work examines how politics, technology, psychology, and media are used to manage and calibrate human impulses and motivations. Consisting of two recent projects produced for European institutions, In Real Life, 2019, and Handle/Poignée, 2018, this show demonstrated the centrality of analysis and passé pseudoscientific aesthetics (think infographics and cyberpunks, modernism and New Age) to Laser’s practice. Perhaps the latter interest accounted for the vague belatedness that haunted both works, whose investments in semiotic experimentation and technological mediation—“progress”—necessitated comparisons to a “before.”

Handle/Poignée, for example—a performance and video first developed for the Centre Pompidou in Paris—might be described as a utopian examination of authoritative personality types through therapeutic choreography. Within a color-coded stage set shaped

— Catherine Taft