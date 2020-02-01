Nathalie Djurberg and Hans Berg
Tanya Bonakdar Gallery
Nathalie Djurberg and Hans Berg’s exhibition at Tanya Bonakdar Gallery was dominated by four macabre stop-motion animations. In This Is Heaven (all works 2019), a hairy, goblin-faced man wakes up inside his own fantasy of wealth and power. The video is reminiscent of Eugène Delacroix’s La mort de Sardanapale (The Death of Sardanapalus), 1827, a canvas depicting a scene from the story of an Assyrian monarch who orders the destruction of his slaves, horses, and other possessions after his army has been routed so that his property doesn’t get usurped by his enemies. Like Sardanapalus, Djurberg and Berg’s glutton fills his massive bed with all that he desires, heedless of the destruction he causes. Many meet their ends as the consequence of his avarice. In one alarming sequence, he tosses six nursing piglets aside to fill a chalice with the sow’s milk for his own consumption. As at the close
