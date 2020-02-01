Paul P.
Queer Thoughts
Paul P.’s “Slim Volume” at Queer Thoughts was finely tailored, with an insistence upon grace. The show’s oil paintings, illustrations, two collages, and lone sculpture did not overwhelm the tiny exhibition space, thanks to the careful curatorial consideration of emptiness
and selectivity.
Histories are retold by Paul P. via slow processes and deliberate finesse. The Canadian artist has been working steadily with portraiture for at least ten years, repurposing images of men sourced from the archives of gay magazines. The artist photocopies decades-old photographs and reconstructs them as oil paintings that tenderly merge elusiveness and seduction. The strong mauve shadow under a man’s jawline in Untitled, 2016, pushed upward to the creamy gleam of his cheekbone, and he appeared to toss his head back with swagger. Another subject’s purple and teal complexion in Untitled, 2019, was offset by
