Born in Rio de Janeiro in 1935, Sonia Andrade was part of the first generation of Brazilian video artists. Under the country’s military dictatorship, these artists worked with limited means and congregated around the practice and theoretical training of Anna Bella Geiger, whose own ambitious retrospective at the Museu de Arte de São Paulo coincided with this succinct but powerful survey of nearly five decades of Andrade’s work. Together, the two shows provided a more complete picture of the creative production within a cohort of artists who developed their work in close collaboration. (Incidentally, one of Andrade’s videos from the ’80s on display at Galeria Athena had been filmed with the same equipment, and even on the same day, as one of Geiger’s works.)

Titled “O lugar a que se volta é sempre outro” (The Place of Return Is Always Some Other Place), this exhibition was also a testament

— Javier Montes