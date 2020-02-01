A painter known for her exuberant and restless style of gestural abstraction, Suzanne McClelland orchestrated a major sea change with “MUTE,” a series of twenty-six paintings (all works 2018–19) that made up her show at Team. The radiating centripetal force that frequently propels her field effects were sucked in and reconfigured here, presented as forms against relatively empty monochromatic grounds. No extravagant inventory of paint-mushed marks, numbers, and lists of things—which have appeared in previous bodies of work—kept us busy reading, counting, and navigating her nonobjective surfaces. All that effort of striving for legibility and always falling short—on the part of the painter as well as of the viewer—was here constrained, as if she temporarily put the genie back in the bottle, only to let it out again.

One soft-edged configuration appeared on each vertically oriented canvas.

— Jan Avgiko