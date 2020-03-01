London

Caroline Coon, A Sweet Lob from 25 Yards, 2009, oil on canvas, 60 1&#8260;4 × 48".

Caroline Coon, A Sweet Lob from 25 Yards, 2009, oil on canvas, 60 1⁄4 × 48".

Caroline Coon

Tramps

On December 13, 2019, the day that Boris Johnson secured his victory in the UK general election, I wanted to be angry. I wanted to be angry at entitlement, capitalism, and state-sanctioned inequality; at populism, bigotry, and dumb-as-all-hell patriotism. But, truthfully, I was numb. I was cold, hungover, emptied out. My present offered me nothing. I offered nothing in return.

Hours after learning that the Conservative Party had obtained its largest majority since 1987, I visited “The Great Offender,” an exhibition of fourteen paintings by Caroline Coon. In part, I was drawn to Coon’s history of countercultural politics: She has campaigned for women’s rights since the 1960s; was central to London’s punk scene, managing the Clash from 1978 to 1980; and in 1967 cofounded Release, a legal-advice agency for those arrested on drug charges.

But, more than anything, I needed to feel the proximity

Harry Thorn

Sign-in to keep reading

Artforum print subscribers have full access to this article. If you are a subscriber, sign in below.

Not registered for artforum.com? Register here.

SUBSCRIBE NOW for only $50 a year—65% off the newsstand price—and receive the print magazine plus full online access to this issue and our archive.*

Order the PRINT EDITION of the March 2020 issue for $17 or the ONLINE EDITION for $5.99.

* This rate applies to U.S. domestic subscriptions.