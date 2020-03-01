View of “Cecilia Vicuña: About to Happen,” 2019–20. Background: Burnt Quipus, 2018. Foreground: Balsa Snake Raft to Escape the Flood, 2017. Photo: Daniel Bock.

ON A SATURDAY MORNING this past December, Cecilia Vicuña bundled some fifty people into a living version of a quipu—a system of knots utilized by indigenous Andean communities for record keeping and communication. Vicuña and a group of assistants bent over the supine participants, who were swaddled in blue-green combed wool. The artist had written SEE/RISE on her and her assistants’ palms, and they turned these inscriptions toward each body in the human quipu as if cuing the participants to look and ascend. Throughout the morning, Vicuña quietly chanted, her voice like a lullaby. If we could read this quipu, it might tell a story about individuals forming a collective cocoon, then being reborn.

This preternaturally gentle performance was part of the Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami’s iteration of “About to Happen,” the Chilean-born artist’s first major solo exhibition that

— Monica Uszerowicz