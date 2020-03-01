Chiara Dynys
Luca Tommasi Arte Contemporanea
At the heart of Chiara Dynys’s show “Aurora” was a work evoking a large piece of stage machinery, also titled Aurora, 2019: a sequence of rectangular frames in lacquered Plexiglas, brightly colored and with reflective inserts, nested one inside another so as to form a kind of telescope. In the deepest recesses of these multiple frames, a video showed a sequence of rooms, one inside another, in a similarly intense color scheme. (This video in fact documented an earlier installation by the artist.) The rest of the show consisted mainly of a group of glass boxes with mirrored surfaces at the back. Affixed to the transparent glass fronts were geometrical forms whose surfaces were likewise mirrored on the side that faces the viewer. Their versos, however, were painted in bright colors and reflected in the back plane, allowing one to see the colors that could not be apprehended when looking at
Artforum print subscribers have full access to this article. If you are a subscriber, sign in below.
Not registered for artforum.com?
SUBSCRIBE NOW for only $50 a year—65% off the newsstand price—and receive the print magazine plus full online access to this issue and our archive.*
Order the PRINT EDITION of the March 2020 issue for $17 or the ONLINE EDITION for $5.99.
* This rate applies to U.S. domestic subscriptions.