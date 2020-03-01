Conrad Ventur
PARTICIPANT INC
“This is a tough town. And if you’re not standing on something solid, you’re gonna get pushed over.” Thus spake the photographer and filmmaker Conrad Ventur on his decision to become a gardener in The Internship, 2018–19, a forty-four-minute video that was the fulcrum of his show, “A Green New Deal,” at Participant Inc. After fifteen years of being on what he calls “the artist roller coaster . . . lots of money and then no money, and then more no money. And then more more no money”—and working as an archivist and editor to support his artmaking—Ventur began taking night classes in horticulture at the Brooklyn Bot-anic Garden. He went on to land an internship in the Bronx at Wave Hill, a grand, twenty-eight-acre estate that was converted to a public garden in the mid-1960s. The video, edited by the artist Ying Liu, was recorded on a pair of eyeglasses equipped with an HD camera eye. Ventur
— Hiji Nam
