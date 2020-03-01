“Elements of Vogue”
Museo Universitario del Chopo
“Elements of Vogue. Un caso de estudio de performance radical” (Elements of Vogue: A Case Study in Radical Performance) welcomes the visitor with a showcase of the dancer D’relle West twirling euphorically in the streets of London during a solidarity protest that erupted shortly after the Pulse nightclub mass shooting in Orlando, Florida. Just two more videos of voguing appear in the exhibition, in a section at the end that brings together works of contemporary art whose themes overlap with key concerns of voguing and ballroom culture: pop music, queerness, fashion, and cultural appropriation. One is a fragment of David Bronstein, Dorothy Low, and Jack Walworth’s short documentary Voguing: The Message, 1989. It shows the liveliest, most lissome black and Latinx kids dancing Old Way—the style an embryonic form of voguing—in front of Manhattan’s West Side piers, an emblematic place for
Artforum print subscribers have full access to this article. If you are a subscriber, sign in below.
Not registered for artforum.com?
SUBSCRIBE NOW for only $50 a year—65% off the newsstand price—and receive the print magazine plus full online access to this issue and our archive.*
Order the PRINT EDITION of the March 2020 issue for $17 or the ONLINE EDITION for $5.99.
* This rate applies to U.S. domestic subscriptions.