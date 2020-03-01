Fiamma Montezemolo
Magazzino Roma
Fiamma Montezemolo, an Italian-born artist based in San Francisco, has a background in anthropology, and her six years of fieldwork in Tijuana, Mexico, starting in 2001, gave her a clear sense of life along the frontera. In this exhibition, “Entanglements,” curated by Matteo Lucchetti, she explored frontier regions as delicate as human skin or as intangible as the liquid borders in the Mediterranean Sea in order to find images for the marginalization and oppression of otherness as a paradigm that has been repeated at different historical moments. The show’s title not only refers to the phenomenon, observed in quantum physics, in which two particles that were once in contact with each other remain interconnected even if separated by a great distance, but also suggests the fearlessness with which, in jumping from one medium to another—installation, video, neon, even a brief excursion into
