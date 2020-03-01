Hernan Bas
Lehmann Maupin | New York, W 24 Street
In Hernan Bas’s exhibition at Lehmann Maupin, the artist punctured the notion that any given situation has a single truth or reality by highlighting the combination of fact and fiction that contributes to our perception of historical record, politics, news, or cultural rites. With the exception of the show’s single freestanding screen, each of the seven large-scale acrylic-on-linen paintings featured a young man, or groups of men, as the locus of a formally elaborate tableau which together took on a panoply of topics—the supernatural, homosexuality, mass media, fantasy, alienation, memory, and even the vast sublimity of the universe itself—rendered in an unabashedly fey manner that tweaks the machismo of history painting with sumptuous style.
In The Occult Enthusiast (all works 2019), the protagonist is slumped at a table in his study, surrounded by a hoard of material on the paranormal.
