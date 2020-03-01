Climate change poses many dangers, but perhaps the most insidious one is the erosion of our faith in the future, a belief regarded by some philosophers and scientists as essential to human nature and progress. If we act and moralize our actions around imagined consequences for coming generations, then what are we to do in the face of a dying earth and an uncertain tomorrow? This question lies at the heart of “How shall we dress for the occasion?” at 601Artspace. Curated by Ulya Soley, with help from Mari Spirito, the show brings together works by four artists who consider how to cope with the end of, well, everything.

The most arresting piece here, Kathryn Hamilton and Deniz Tortum’s two-channel video ARK, 2020, proposes that we have not abandoned the future, but have shifted our hopes for it to the digital sphere. ARK opens with two seemingly unrelated facts, relayed to us via voice-over:

— Hannah Stamler